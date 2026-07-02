Ranveer Singh brings record-smashing spy thriller Dhurandhar to Japanese cinemas
Dubai: After dominating the global box office with over Rs13 billion in collections, Ranveer Singh is taking Dhurandhar to a new audience.
The blockbuster espionage thriller is set to release in Japanese theatres on July 10, with the actor personally inviting fans in the country to experience what he calls "the biggest Indian movie of all time" on the big screen.
Ahead of the release, Ranveer shared a special video message addressed to Japanese audiences.
"A warm hello to everyone in Japan. Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Indian movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies," he said.
Japan has become one of the strongest overseas markets for Indian cinema, with several Indian films enjoying cult status among local audiences.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, RRR continues to hold the record as the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, earning ¥2.42 billion (approximately Rs 139.79 crore). It remains the only Indian film to cross the ¥2 billion milestone in the country.
Rajinikanth's Muthu ranks second with ¥405 million (Rs 23.39 crore), followed by Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (¥305 million/Rs 17.61 crore), Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (¥170 million/Rs 9.81 crore), and Sridevi's English Vinglish (¥160 million/Rs 9.24 crore).
Other Indian hits in Japan include The Lunchbox, Saaho, Magadheera, Enthiran (Robot) and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
With its massive worldwide success and strong action-driven narrative, all eyes are now on whether Dhurandhar can join—or even shake up—that elite list.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stormed the box office after its release last December, collecting Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,007.85 crore in India.
The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in one of his most intense roles alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film follows an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates terror networks in Pakistan during a dangerous covert mission.
Its sequel, released on March 19, further expanded the franchise, cementing Dhurandhar as one of Indian cinema's biggest action properties.