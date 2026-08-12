Dubai: Three minutes. That’s roughly all it took for Usha Uthup to become Usha Uthup.

When the legendary Indian singer first logged onto our zoom video call, there had been a small but crucial miscommunication: she had been told it was an audio interview.

“I thought this was not a video chat,” she said, slightly startled when I asked if she could switch on her camera.

The reason was wonderfully simple. “I’m not really well dressed and camera-ready”

When I assured her we could absolutely stick to audio if she preferred, Usha thought over it swiftly. There was some hurried searching for dangling statement earrings, some good-natured fretting about not being properly dressed and then, within minutes, she was in boss-lady mode with her unmistakable vertical and round Bindi on her forehead, the not-so-heavy silk sari, and her carelessly-tied chignon. She quickly dabbed some maroon lipstick too.

“That's as good as I can get now,” she declared with a confident smile.

Except, it wasn’t merely a quick fix. In hindsight, those gloriously chaotic few minutes before the interview were perhaps the most Usha Uthup introduction imaginable. There was no entourage engineering a transformation, no elaborate glam intervention and certainly no diva-level fussing.

When the interview formally began, she took one look at herself and delivered a disclaimer that wasn't really a disclaimer at all.

“I would have liked to be a little better dressed than I am now, but that's not an apology because what you see is what you get.”

‘I never changed the way I looked’

For a woman who has spent 57 years in an industry addicted to makeovers, Uthup seems wonderfully immune to the whole business of becoming somebody else.

The sari, the flowers, the bangles, the heavy necklaces and, most importantly, that unmistakable deep, brassy voice were never manufactured as part of some carefully plotted personal brand.

“Of course, that's my USP. I mean, I never changed the way I looked. Sari stayed,” she said.