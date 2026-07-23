Asha had already pictured something far from a conventional choir setup. "I had an outdoor image in my mind. I didn't want any of my kids singing indoor in a studio. I had deserts. I had lakes." That vision meant filming in genuinely tough conditions. "Going in the deserts, it was kind of hard to handle the heat, and some kids had a very difficult time, like the smaller ones," one of the students said. "Though when the video got out, we all were very happy that we were part of this big song, a release song."