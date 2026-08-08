Six new bridges and collector roads aim to improve traffic flow across the corridor
Dubai: The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has outlined how its major Dh750 million Emirates Road upgrade is expected to transform one of the country's busiest transport corridors, increasing road capacity by 65 per centand cutting journey times by up to 45 per cent.
The project will widen a 25-kilometre stretch of Emirates Road from the Al Badee Interchange to Umm Al Quwain, expanding the highway from three to five lanes in each direction.
Once completed, the road will be capable of carrying around 9,000 vehicles per hour, helping relieve congestion on one of the federal road network's busiest sections.
The scheme also includes a comprehensive redevelopment of Interchange No. 7, where six directional bridges with a combined length of 12.6 kilometres will be constructed.
The upgraded interchange will have a capacity of 13,200 vehicles per hour, while 3.4 kilometres of new collector roads will be built on both sides of the highway to improve merging traffic and reduce bottlenecks.
Construction, which began in September 2025, is scheduled to take two years. The ministry said the project is designed to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and provide more reliable journeys for commuters and freight traffic travelling between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai.
It added that the additional lanes, upgraded interchanges and new collector roads would create smoother traffic movements, reduce delays at key merging points and improve connectivity between the emirates.
The project is expected to play a significant role in addressing congestion on one of the UAE's most heavily used federal highways while supporting economic activity and the movement of goods and services.
The ministry added that the development is being delivered to international infrastructure standards, with a focus on improving traffic efficiency, safety and the long-term resilience of the UAE's road network.