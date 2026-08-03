Airport schedules 4.54 million outbound international seats, up 4.4% from July
Dubai: Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world's busiest airport for international seat capacity in August, with airlines scheduling 4.54 million one-way seats, or about 9 million seats across both directions, as carriers expanded operations to meet peak summer demand.
According to aviation data provider OAG, the airport recorded a 4.4 per cent increase in scheduled international seat capacity compared with July, adding around 190,000 seats month on month.
The growth kept Dubai comfortably ahead of its global peers, reinforcing its role as the leading hub for international air travel.
London Heathrow ranked second with 4.26 million scheduled international seats, followed by Seoul Incheon with 3.95 million.
Amsterdam Schiphol placed fourth with 3.85 million seats, while Istanbul Airport completed the top five with 3.80 million.
The increase reflects airlines' continued expansion of services through Dubai during one of the busiest periods of the year for global travel, supported by strong seasonal demand.
Dubai International also retained its title as the world's busiest airport for international passengers in 2025 for the 12th consecutive year, according to Airports Council International.
The airport welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers during the year, up 3.1 per cent from 2024, marking the busiest year in its history. It handled a further 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026.