Flying from the UAE? Don’t snap, sprawl or recline too far — 8 airplane etiquette rules every traveller should remember

Remember to be polite to the cabin crew, too
Flying can test the patience of even the calmest traveller. The crying baby isn't the problem. The passenger who treats a 32-inch seat pitch like a personal sofa, might be.
There’s the person who reclines their seat aggressively the second the plane takes off, the one who removes their shoes and forgets the cabin isn’t their bedroom, and the co-passenger who thinks a stranger’s middle seat is the perfect place to start a conversation about marriage and children.
So, as everyone's jetting off and travelling or returning, it’s time for a friendly reminder: Just because you’re thousands of feet in the air doesn’t mean basic manners disappear at cruising altitude.
Former cabin crew member and author Helga Jensen, who spoke to us in 2023, had seen her fair share of unusual passenger habits during her years flying around the world. While some behaviours come down to cultural differences, others are simply a case of forgetting there are 200-plus other people sharing the cabin.
Long flights can make everyone want a little extra room, but stretching your legs should not come at another passenger’s expense.
Jensen previously recalled seeing a passenger place her feet through the gap between seats, unintentionally moving into another traveller’s personal space while he was eating.
The lesson? The cabin may be a place to relax, but it is still a shared environment. Keeping your shoes and socks on, and your feet within your own space, is always appreciated.
The recline button exists for a reason, but using it considerately can make a big difference.
A sudden seat adjustment can surprise the person behind you, especially if they are working on a laptop, eating or trying to use their tray table.
Jensen previously noted that meal service can be particularly tricky when seats are pushed too far back, leaving passengers behind with limited space.
A quick glance behind you before reclining is a small gesture that can make the journey smoother for everyone.
Travelling with children can be challenging, especially on longer journeys. Young passengers may get restless, and that is completely understandable.
However, simple steps, such as reminding children not to kick the seat in front or helping them tidy up after snacks, can make a big difference.
Jensen previously highlighted that cabin crew often deal with leftover wrappers and mess after flights, adding another task to their already busy schedules.
A little preparation can help make flying easier for families and fellow passengers alike.
Cabin crew are there to help, and passengers should always feel comfortable asking for assistance when needed.
However, using the call button is usually the best way to get their attention rather than tapping, calling out repeatedly or trying to stop them while they are busy.
Remember, crew members are balancing passenger requests with safety duties and service responsibilities throughout the flight.
Everyone understands wanting to sit next to family or travelling companions. However, boarding is one of the busiest moments of any flight.
Trying to arrange seat swaps while passengers are still finding their places can slow down the process for everyone.
If you need to make a seating request, speaking with airline staff before boarding or at the gate can help avoid delays.
Boarding can feel like a carefully organised puzzle, passengers finding seats, storing luggage and making space in the aisle.
Long phone conversations while standing in the aisle can make it harder for others to pass.
A quick goodbye message is one thing, but saving longer conversations until you are seated helps everyone settle in more easily.
Cabin crew members are there to make the journey safe and comfortable, but they are also managing hundreds of passengers and many responsibilities behind the scenes.
A polite request and a little patience can go a long way.
As Jensen’s experiences showed, many awkward in-flight situations can be avoided simply by remembering that crew members are people doing a demanding job.
The airplane bathroom may be small, but it is shared by many travellers throughout the flight.
Keeping it clean, disposing of waste properly and leaving the space tidy are simple ways to show consideration for others.