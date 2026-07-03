Air Arabia announces cabin crew jobs: How to apply and key perks and benefits

Aspiring flight attendants get clear criteria, fixed rosters and family travel benefits
Air Arabia Group has announced new opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals through an upcoming cabin crew recruitment drive across Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, opening doors for candidates seeking to build a career in the aviation industry.
The initiative is aimed at candidates seeking to build a career in the aviation sector, with a strong focus on customer service, safety, and delivering a high-quality in-flight experience.
The airline has confirmed that the recruitment event will take place in Dammam, but venue and schedule details will be announced 3–5 days before the drive. Interested candidates are encouraged to stay updated and prepare in advance for the selection process.
The drive is designed for individuals who are passionate about travel, hospitality, and customer care. Selected candidates will join a dynamic team responsible for ensuring passenger comfort and safety throughout the flight journey.
Cabin crew members will serve as the airline’s front-line ambassadors, representing its service standards and commitment to operational excellence.
The cabin crew position emphasises:
Ensuring passenger safety and compliance with aviation procedures
Delivering high-quality onboard customer service
Supporting a smooth and comfortable travel experience
Representing the airline’s brand values at all times
Air Arabia’s recruitment drive is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its multicultural cabin crew team. The airline continues to focus on attracting talent that reflects professionalism, adaptability, and strong communication skills.
Further updates, including venue details and event timings, will be released closer to the recruitment date.
Cabin crew members act as brand ambassadors of the airline, ensuring passenger safety, comfort, and service excellence throughout the flight. The role involves delivering customer support, managing onboard procedures, and maintaining airline standards at all times.
Selected candidates will be expected to:
Ensure safety and security procedures are followed onboard
Assist passengers during boarding and flight operations
Provide first aid when required and report irregularities
Deliver high-quality customer service throughout the journey
Support onboard sales and service initiatives
Conduct pre-flight and post-flight checks and reporting
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
Age: 20–29 years (non-experienced), up to 33 years (experienced)
Minimum height: 160 cm (female), 170 cm (male)
Physically and medically fit with clear skin and no visible tattoos
Ability to swim with flotation aid
Strong communication skills in English (additional languages an advantage)
Diploma or higher secondary qualification (travel/tourism preferred)
Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply.
Cabin crew members will enjoy a comprehensive and competitive benefits package designed to support both professional growth and lifestyle balance, including:
Medical coverage and insurance
Competitive allowances and performance incentives
Fixed monthly rosters for work-life balance
Free and discounted travel benefits for employees and families
Opportunities for international exposure across a diverse network
Air Arabia Group provides 6–8 weeks of intensive cabin crew training, covering aviation safety, emergency procedures, first aid, customer service, and cultural awareness. Successful candidates receive certification from the Civil Aviation Authority.
The airline emphasises that cabin crew is more than a job—it is a commitment to safety, service excellence, and teamwork. With a multicultural workforce representing over 60 nationalities, the role offers an opportunity to connect people and cultures while building a global aviation career.
Similar cabin crew jobs and openings:
Air Arabia Group
Cabin Crew Manager – Sharjah, UAE
Job ID: 17306
Department: Operations
Role: Leads cabin crew operations, ensures safety compliance, operational efficiency, and high service standards across flights.
Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Job ID: 17714
Department: Operations
Role: Provides passenger service, ensures safety and comfort throughout the flight cycle, and supports pre-flight checks and onboard operations.
Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive – Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Job ID: 17715
Department: Operations
Role: Focuses on customer service, safety procedures, and delivering a smooth in-flight passenger experience.
Cabin Crew – Air Arabia Maroc (Morocco)
Job ID: 17710
Department: Operations
Role: Ensures passenger safety, comfort, and service delivery throughout the flight, including pre-flight preparation and onboard assistance.
Fly Jinnah
Cabin Crew – Lahore, Pakistan
Job ID: 17673
Department: Operations
Role: Delivers customer service, ensures passenger safety, and performs pre-flight checks.
Cabin Crew – Karachi, Pakistan
Job ID: 17670
Department: Operations
Role: Responsible for passenger care, safety procedures, and flight preparation duties.
Cabin Crew – Islamabad, Pakistan
Job ID: 17600
Department: Operations
Role: Focuses on inflight safety, customer service, and operational readiness.
Cabin Crew – Faisalabad (operational base Lahore)
Job ID: 17671
Department: Operations
Role: Ensures passenger comfort, safety compliance, and smooth flight operations.
Cabin Crew – Multan (operational base Lahore)
Job ID: 17672
Department: Operations
Role: Handles inflight service, safety procedures, and passenger assistance.
These roles across Air Arabia and Fly Jinnah focus on core cabin crew responsibilities, including passenger safety, customer service, pre-flight preparation, and in-flight support, with opportunities available across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.