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Air Arabia announces cabin crew jobs: How to apply and key perks and benefits

Aspiring flight attendants get clear criteria, fixed rosters and family travel benefits

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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New cabin crew jobs at Air Arabia: Requirements, benefits and application details for Jeddah and Dammam drives
New cabin crew jobs at Air Arabia: Requirements, benefits and application details for Jeddah and Dammam drives
Air Arabia/Facebook

Air Arabia Group has announced new opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals through an upcoming cabin crew recruitment drive across Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, opening doors for candidates seeking to build a career in the aviation industry.

The initiative is aimed at candidates seeking to build a career in the aviation sector, with a strong focus on customer service, safety, and delivering a high-quality in-flight experience. 

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What to know before you attend

The airline has confirmed that the recruitment event will take place in Dammam, but venue and schedule details will be announced 3–5 days before the drive. Interested candidates are encouraged to stay updated and prepare in advance for the selection process.

Career opportunity in aviation

The drive is designed for individuals who are passionate about travel, hospitality, and customer care. Selected candidates will join a dynamic team responsible for ensuring passenger comfort and safety throughout the flight journey.

Cabin crew members will serve as the airline’s front-line ambassadors, representing its service standards and commitment to operational excellence.

Focus areas of the role

The cabin crew position emphasises:

  • Ensuring passenger safety and compliance with aviation procedures

  • Delivering high-quality onboard customer service

  • Supporting a smooth and comfortable travel experience

  • Representing the airline’s brand values at all times

What candidates can expect

Air Arabia’s recruitment drive is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its multicultural cabin crew team. The airline continues to focus on attracting talent that reflects professionalism, adaptability, and strong communication skills.

Further updates, including venue details and event timings, will be released closer to the recruitment date.

An overview of your flying career role

Cabin crew members act as brand ambassadors of the airline, ensuring passenger safety, comfort, and service excellence throughout the flight. The role involves delivering customer support, managing onboard procedures, and maintaining airline standards at all times.

What’s expected from you onboard

Selected candidates will be expected to:

  • Ensure safety and security procedures are followed onboard

  • Assist passengers during boarding and flight operations

  • Provide first aid when required and report irregularities

  • Deliver high-quality customer service throughout the journey

  • Support onboard sales and service initiatives

  • Conduct pre-flight and post-flight checks and reporting

What it takes to join the cabin crew team

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Age: 20–29 years (non-experienced), up to 33 years (experienced)

  • Minimum height: 160 cm (female), 170 cm (male)

  • Physically and medically fit with clear skin and no visible tattoos

  • Ability to swim with flotation aid

  • Strong communication skills in English (additional languages an advantage)

  • Diploma or higher secondary qualification (travel/tourism preferred)

Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply.

 Why this role stands out: Perks and benefits

Cabin crew members will enjoy a comprehensive and competitive benefits package designed to support both professional growth and lifestyle balance, including:

  • Medical coverage and insurance

  • Competitive allowances and performance incentives

  • Fixed monthly rosters for work-life balance

  • Free and discounted travel benefits for employees and families

  • Opportunities for international exposure across a diverse network

From training to take-off: Career development

Air Arabia Group provides 6–8 weeks of intensive cabin crew training, covering aviation safety, emergency procedures, first aid, customer service, and cultural awareness. Successful candidates receive certification from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Inside the role

The airline emphasises that cabin crew is more than a job—it is a commitment to safety, service excellence, and teamwork. With a multicultural workforce representing over 60 nationalities, the role offers an opportunity to connect people and cultures while building a global aviation career.

More opportunities waiting for you

Similar cabin crew jobs and openings:

Air Arabia Group

  • Cabin Crew Manager – Sharjah, UAE

    • Job ID: 17306

    • Department: Operations

    • Role: Leads cabin crew operations, ensures safety compliance, operational efficiency, and high service standards across flights.

  • Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    • Job ID: 17714

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Provides passenger service, ensures safety and comfort throughout the flight cycle, and supports pre-flight checks and onboard operations.

  • Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive – Dammam, Saudi Arabia

    • Job ID: 17715

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Focuses on customer service, safety procedures, and delivering a smooth in-flight passenger experience.

  • Cabin Crew – Air Arabia Maroc (Morocco)

    • Job ID: 17710

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Ensures passenger safety, comfort, and service delivery throughout the flight, including pre-flight preparation and onboard assistance.

    • Fly Jinnah

    • Cabin Crew – Lahore, Pakistan

      • Job ID: 17673

      • Department: Operations

      • Role: Delivers customer service, ensures passenger safety, and performs pre-flight checks.

  • Cabin Crew – Karachi, Pakistan

    • Job ID: 17670

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Responsible for passenger care, safety procedures, and flight preparation duties.

  • Cabin Crew – Islamabad, Pakistan

    • Job ID: 17600

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Focuses on inflight safety, customer service, and operational readiness.

  • Cabin Crew – Faisalabad (operational base Lahore)

    • Job ID: 17671

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Ensures passenger comfort, safety compliance, and smooth flight operations.

  • Cabin Crew – Multan (operational base Lahore)

    • Job ID: 17672

  • Department: Operations

  • Role: Handles inflight service, safety procedures, and passenger assistance.

    • Key takeaways

    These roles across Air Arabia and Fly Jinnah focus on core cabin crew responsibilities, including passenger safety, customer service, pre-flight preparation, and in-flight support, with opportunities available across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

    Related Topics:
    UAE jobsUAE job offerAir Arabia

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