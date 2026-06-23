Emirates hiring surge: New job vacancies open across Asia, Europe and UAE — eligibility and how to apply

New recruitment push targets technicians and engineers for Dubai and overseas roles
Emirates has announced a major recruitment campaign for its engineering division, rolling out in-person hiring events across multiple countries in July and August 2026, alongside a wider global push for aviation talent.
The airline confirmed that recruitment sessions will be held in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, India and other key markets, in addition to ongoing vacancies in Dubai and international locations.
Emirates Group recently reported a record performance for FY2025-26, delivering a 20-week salary bonus to employees after posting historic highs in profit, revenue and cash reserves.
The group recorded a profit before tax of Dh24.4 billion, revenue of Dh150.5 billion and cash assets of Dh59.6 billion, despite geopolitical tensions affecting the aviation sector. Workforce numbers also grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees, reflecting continued hiring momentum across Emirates and dnata.
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Emirates Engineering will host dedicated hiring events in:
• Colombo – July 7
• Kuala Lumpur – July 7–8
• Bangkok – July 7–8
• Mumbai – July 21–22
• New Delhi – July 24–25
Candidates who meet eligibility criteria will be invited for interviews with Emirates recruiters, managers and engineering teams.
Applicants will also gain insight into job roles, benefits, career progression, and life in Dubai.
|Country
|City
|Date
|Role
|India
|Mumbai
|23 Jun
|Senior Mechanic
|India
|Mumbai
|24 Jun
|Senior Mechanic
|India
|Mumbai
|25 Jun
|Aircraft Senior Mechanic
|India
|Mumbai
|21 Jul
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|India
|Mumbai
|22 Jul
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|India
|Mumbai
|04 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer (Cabin Maintenance)
|India
|Mumbai
|05 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer (Cabin Maintenance)
|India
|New Delhi
|24 Jul
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|India
|New Delhi
|25 Jul
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|India
|Chennai
|18 Aug
|Warehouse & Logistics Assistant
|India
|Ahmedabad
|24 Aug
|Warehouse & Logistics Assistant
|Indonesia
|Jakarta
|23 Jun
|Aircraft Technician
|Indonesia
|Jakarta
|24 Jun
|Aircraft Technician
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|07 Jul
|Workshop Cabin Technician
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|08 Jul
|Workshop Cabin Technician
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|07 Jul
|Warehouse & Logistics Senior Assistant
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|07 Jul
|Aircraft Technician
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|08 Jul
|Aircraft Technician
|China (SAR)
|Hong Kong
|04 Aug
|Aircraft Technician
|China (SAR)
|Hong Kong
|05 Aug
|Aircraft Technician
|United Kingdom
|London
|11 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|United Kingdom
|London
|12 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|25 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|26 Aug
|Licensed Aircraft Engineer
The hiring drive covers multiple engineering and technical positions, including aircraft technicians, licensed aircraft engineers, senior mechanics, workshop cabin technicians, warehouse and logistics assistants, and maintenance support specialists.
Roles on offer across global locations
The recruitment campaign covers a wide range of aviation engineering roles, including:
Aircraft technicians
Licensed aircraft engineers
Senior mechanics
Workshop cabin technicians
Warehouse and logistics assistants
Engineering support and maintenance specialists
Vacancies are available not only in Dubai but also across cities such as London, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Melbourne.
Alongside the international recruitment push, Emirates has posted 16 engineering-related roles in the UAE, spanning maintenance, procurement and technical training functions in Dubai.
Open positions include aircraft mechanics, warranty officers, procurement managers, workshop engineers and licensed aircraft engineers, with most roles based at Emirates’ Dubai hub.
Lead Aircraft Mechanic (Base Heavy Maintenance)
Warranty Officer
Workshop Maintenance Engineer I (Landing Gear Workshop)
Procurement Manager (Aircraft)
Senior Mechanic (Cabin Overhaul Workshop)
Aircraft Mechanic (Line Maintenance Support)
Mechanic (Cabin Workshop)
Engineering Type Instructor (B1)
Licensed Aircraft Engineer – Base Maintenance
Licensed Aircraft Engineer – Line Maintenance / Support
Aircraft Technician – Line Maintenance / Base Maintenance
Most roles are based in Dubai, with application deadlines staggered through June and July 2026, according to the listings.
Emirates highlighted its Dubai engineering centre as one of the world’s most advanced aircraft maintenance facilities, spanning 55 hectares with 12 aircraft hangars, capacity for multiple Airbus A380s, automated systems and high-capacity engine test facilities.
12 aircraft hangars
Capacity to house multiple Airbus A380s simultaneously
Fully automated maintenance systems
Engine test facilities capable of handling up to 115,000 pounds of thrust
The centre supports maintenance of Emirates’ fleet, including the A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.
Candidates can register for recruitment events or apply online through Emirates’ careers portal. Selected applicants will be shortlisted for interviews under a structured hiring process.
The airline said the initiative will help candidates understand long-term career opportunities within the Emirates Group while offering direct exposure to its engineering operations.
The expansion underscores Emirates’ continued investment in engineering capacity as it scales global operations, strengthens fleet maintenance capabilities and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading aviation talent hub.