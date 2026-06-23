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Emirates hiring surge: New job vacancies open across Asia, Europe and UAE — eligibility and how to apply

New recruitment push targets technicians and engineers for Dubai and overseas roles

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Recruitment events scheduled in July and August as airline seeks skilled aviation professionals
Recruitment events scheduled in July and August as airline seeks skilled aviation professionals

Emirates has announced a major recruitment campaign for its engineering division, rolling out in-person hiring events across multiple countries in July and August 2026, alongside a wider global push for aviation talent.

The airline confirmed that recruitment sessions will be held in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, India and other key markets, in addition to ongoing vacancies in Dubai and international locations.

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Emirates Group recently reported a record performance for FY2025-26, delivering a 20-week salary bonus to employees after posting historic highs in profit, revenue and cash reserves.

The group recorded a profit before tax of Dh24.4 billion, revenue of Dh150.5 billion and cash assets of Dh59.6 billion, despite geopolitical tensions affecting the aviation sector. Workforce numbers also grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees, reflecting continued hiring momentum across Emirates and dnata. 

Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.

Recruitment events across key cities

Emirates Engineering will host dedicated hiring events in:

• Colombo – July 7
• Kuala Lumpur – July 7–8
• Bangkok – July 7–8
• Mumbai – July 21–22
• New Delhi – July 24–25

Candidates who meet eligibility criteria will be invited for interviews with Emirates recruiters, managers and engineering teams.

Applicants will also gain insight into job roles, benefits, career progression, and life in Dubai.

Emirates engineering recruitment events (global schedule):

CountryCityDateRole
IndiaMumbai23 JunSenior Mechanic
IndiaMumbai24 JunSenior Mechanic
IndiaMumbai25 JunAircraft Senior Mechanic
IndiaMumbai21 JulLicensed Aircraft Engineer
IndiaMumbai22 JulLicensed Aircraft Engineer
IndiaMumbai04 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer (Cabin Maintenance)
IndiaMumbai05 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer (Cabin Maintenance)
IndiaNew Delhi24 JulLicensed Aircraft Engineer
IndiaNew Delhi25 JulLicensed Aircraft Engineer
IndiaChennai18 AugWarehouse & Logistics Assistant
IndiaAhmedabad24 AugWarehouse & Logistics Assistant
IndonesiaJakarta23 JunAircraft Technician
IndonesiaJakarta24 JunAircraft Technician
MalaysiaKuala Lumpur07 JulWorkshop Cabin Technician
MalaysiaKuala Lumpur08 JulWorkshop Cabin Technician
Sri LankaColombo07 JulWarehouse & Logistics Senior Assistant
ThailandBangkok07 JulAircraft Technician
ThailandBangkok08 JulAircraft Technician
China (SAR)Hong Kong04 AugAircraft Technician
China (SAR)Hong Kong05 AugAircraft Technician
United KingdomLondon11 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer
United KingdomLondon12 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer
TurkeyIstanbul25 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer
TurkeyIstanbul26 AugLicensed Aircraft Engineer

Wide range of aviation roles on offer

The hiring drive covers multiple engineering and technical positions, including aircraft technicians, licensed aircraft engineers, senior mechanics, workshop cabin technicians, warehouse and logistics assistants, and maintenance support specialists.

Roles on offer across global locations

The recruitment campaign covers a wide range of aviation engineering roles, including:

  • Aircraft technicians

  • Licensed aircraft engineers

  • Senior mechanics

  • Workshop cabin technicians

  • Warehouse and logistics assistants

  • Engineering support and maintenance specialists

Vacancies are available not only in Dubai but also across cities such as London, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Melbourne.

UAE-based vacancies listed

Alongside the international recruitment push, Emirates has posted 16 engineering-related roles in the UAE, spanning maintenance, procurement and technical training functions in Dubai.

Open positions include aircraft mechanics, warranty officers, procurement managers, workshop engineers and licensed aircraft engineers, with most roles based at Emirates’ Dubai hub.

Open positions include:

  • Lead Aircraft Mechanic (Base Heavy Maintenance)

  • Warranty Officer

  • Workshop Maintenance Engineer I (Landing Gear Workshop)

  • Procurement Manager (Aircraft)

  • Senior Mechanic (Cabin Overhaul Workshop)

  • Aircraft Mechanic (Line Maintenance Support)

  • Mechanic (Cabin Workshop)

  • Engineering Type Instructor (B1)

  • Licensed Aircraft Engineer – Base Maintenance

  • Licensed Aircraft Engineer – Line Maintenance / Support

  • Aircraft Technician – Line Maintenance / Base Maintenance

Most roles are based in Dubai, with application deadlines staggered through June and July 2026, according to the listings.

Inside Emirates Engineering hub

Emirates highlighted its Dubai engineering centre as one of the world’s most advanced aircraft maintenance facilities, spanning 55 hectares with 12 aircraft hangars, capacity for multiple Airbus A380s, automated systems and high-capacity engine test facilities.

Spread over 55 hectares, the facility includes:

  • 12 aircraft hangars

  • Capacity to house multiple Airbus A380s simultaneously

  • Fully automated maintenance systems

  • Engine test facilities capable of handling up to 115,000 pounds of thrust

The centre supports maintenance of Emirates’ fleet, including the A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

How to apply

Candidates can register for recruitment events or apply online through Emirates’ careers portal. Selected applicants will be shortlisted for interviews under a structured hiring process.

The airline said the initiative will help candidates understand long-term career opportunities within the Emirates Group while offering direct exposure to its engineering operations.

Why it matters

The expansion underscores Emirates’ continued investment in engineering capacity as it scales global operations, strengthens fleet maintenance capabilities and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading aviation talent hub.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsUAE job offerindiaEmirates airline

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