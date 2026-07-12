Flags to fly at half-mast across Kuwait and at its embassies abroad for four days
Dubai: Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has declared four days of official mourning following the death of Qatar’s former ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
Flags will be flown at half-mast across Kuwait and at the country’s embassies abroad from Sunday in tribute to Sheikh Hamad, widely known as the Father Emir.
Qatar’s Amiri Diwan announced earlier on Sunday that Sheikh Hamad had died at the age of 74. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.
Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013 and was one of the central figures in the country’s transformation into a major global centre for energy, investment, media and diplomacy.
During his reign, Qatar used its vast natural gas wealth to finance rapid economic and social development and expand its international influence.
His rule also saw the expansion of Qatar Airways and the successful campaign to secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Sheikh Tamim has served as Emir of Qatar since then.