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UAE leaders offer condolences to Qatar's Emir on death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 before handing power to Sheikh Tamim

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE leaders offer condolences to Qatar's Emir on death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, following the death of the Emir's father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his sympathy to Sheikh Tamim and the Al Thani family, praying for God's mercy and comfort during their bereavement.

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"I extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his family on the passing of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He added: "May God grant him mercy, rest his soul in eternal peace, and bring comfort to his family during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his sympathies, to Emir of Qatar. 

His Highness said: "Our sincere condolences to my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the brotherly people of Qatar on the passing of their beloved leader, and one who was dear to us all, Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. May God have mercy on him, grant him eternal peace, and give the people of Qatar and all those who loved him patience and strength.” 

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died on 12 July 2026 at the age of 74, ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013 before voluntarily transferring power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. 

During his 18-year reign, Qatar underwent sweeping economic, social and cultural development while expanding its regional and international influence, with Sheikh Hamad widely regarded as the architect of the country's modern transformation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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