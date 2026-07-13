Qatar Emir receives condolences from regional leaders after father's death

The meeting was attended by senior members of Qatar's ruling family and government
Doha: Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received condolences from regional and international leaders on Monday following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, during a series of meetings at Lusail Palace.
Among those paying their respects was Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, who conveyed condolences on behalf of Kuwait's leadership.
The meeting was attended by senior members of Qatar's ruling family and government, while the Kuwaiti delegation included First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah and Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also arrived in Doha on Monday to offer condolences. He was received at Hamad International Airport by senior Qatari officials before joining the official mourning programme.
Sheikh Tamim also met Pakistan's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, who expressed his condolences during a meeting at Lusail Palace after arriving in Doha earlier in the day.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam likewise met the Qatari emir to offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamad.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame also travelled to Doha on Monday to convey his condolences. He was welcomed at Hamad International Airport by Qatar's Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, and Rwanda's ambassador to Qatar.
The condolence meetings were attended by Qatar's Deputy Emir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, members of the Al Thani family and other senior officials.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's Father Amir, died on Sunday. Since the announcement of his death, leaders from across the Gulf and beyond have travelled to Doha or sent messages of condolence.