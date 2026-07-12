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UAE leaders send condolences to Qatar Emir over death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Messages sent to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the death of his father

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UAE leaders send condolences to Qatar Emir over death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the death of his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar.

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