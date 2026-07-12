UAE flags to fly at half-mast for four days following death of Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Presidential Court has declared a four-day official mourning period following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Flags will be flown at half-mast at all government entities across the UAE, as well as at the country's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, from Sunday, July 12, until the end of Wednesday, July 15.
In a statement, the Presidential Court extended its condolences to the Al Thani family, praying that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani be granted God's vast mercy, a place in Paradise, and that his family be given strength and patience during their bereavement.
The announcement follows a series of condolences issued by UAE leaders after the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.