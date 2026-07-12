GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE announces four-day mourning period for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

UAE flags to fly at half-mast for four days following death of Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE announces four-day mourning period for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Presidential Court has declared a four-day official mourning period following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at all government entities across the UAE, as well as at the country's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, from Sunday, July 12, until the end of Wednesday, July 15.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a statement, the Presidential Court extended its condolences to the Al Thani family, praying that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani be granted God's vast mercy, a place in Paradise, and that his family be given strength and patience during their bereavement.

The announcement follows a series of condolences issued by UAE leaders after the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait declares four-day mourning for Sheikh Hamad

Kuwait declares four-day mourning for Sheikh Hamad

1m read
UAE leaders offer condolences to Qatar's Emir

UAE leaders offer condolences to Qatar's Emir

3m read
Qatar's former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at age 74,

Qatar announces 4-day mourning period for former Emir

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and US President Donald Trump.

Qatar Emir, US President discuss regional de-escalation

1m read