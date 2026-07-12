Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani: Architect of modern Qatar

Dubai: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar who transformed the Gulf nation into a major global player in energy, diplomacy, media and international investment, has died at the age of 74, Qatar’s state news agency announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, overseeing one of the country’s most remarkable periods of growth and international influence. Under his leadership, Qatar capitalised on its vast natural gas reserves to become one of the world’s leading exporters of liquefied natural gas, laying the foundation for its extraordinary economic growth.

He is widely credited with shaping modern Qatar through the development of its vast natural gas resources and by pursuing an ambitious foreign policy that gave the country an outsized role in regional and international affairs.

One of his most enduring legacies was the launch of the Al Jazeera satellite news network in 1996, which transformed Arabic-language broadcasting and later became one of the world’s most influential international media organisations.

At the same time, Qatar pursued an independent foreign policy that occasionally differed from those of some regional neighbours and Western allies. Its engagement with a range of regional political groups and its support for mediation initiatives often attracted international attention and, at times, differing views among its partners.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad made the rare decision to voluntarily hand power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, then Crown Prince, in a peaceful and planned leadership transition. He said it was time for a new generation to lead the country.

Although he remained largely out of public life after stepping down, Sheikh Hamad's legacy endured as the architect of modern Qatar, having transformed the Gulf state into a global force in energy, diplomacy and investment. He was warmly received by Qataris during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reflecting his enduring place in the country’s modern history.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.