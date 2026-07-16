Doha says false reports seek to undermine its mediation role and fuel regional tensions
Doha: Qatar has categorically denied reports that it agreed to take part in military action against Iran, dismissing the claims carried by Israeli media as false and politically motivated.
In a statement, the International Media Office expressed Qatar’s categorical rejection of the false reports published by Israeli media outlets, which alleged that Qatar had agreed to participate in military action against Iran.
The Office affirmed that these allegations have been circulated by individuals seeking to draw the State of Qatar into the conflict, to undermine its pivotal role in mediation, and to push the region towards further escalation and chaos.
In this context, the Office noted that Qatari officials have repeatedly affirmed, since the outset of the conflict, that Qatar has not participated and will not participate in any military action against any of its neighbouring states.
The Office further stressed that Qatar will not allow such misleading allegations to undermine its active diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end, and that it will continue its good offices in coordination with its regional and international partners to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties.