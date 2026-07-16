GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Qatar denies claims it agreed to take part in military action against Iran

Doha says false reports seek to undermine its mediation role and fuel regional tensions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A view of the Doha skyline at night.
A view of the Doha skyline at night.
AFP

Doha: Qatar has categorically denied reports that it agreed to take part in military action against Iran, dismissing the claims carried by Israeli media as false and politically motivated.

In a statement, the International Media Office expressed Qatar’s categorical rejection of the false reports published by Israeli media outlets, which alleged that Qatar had agreed to participate in military action against Iran.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Office affirmed that these allegations have been circulated by individuals seeking to draw the State of Qatar into the conflict, to undermine its pivotal role in mediation, and to push the region towards further escalation and chaos. 

In this context, the Office noted that Qatari officials have repeatedly affirmed, since the outset of the conflict, that Qatar has not participated and will not participate in any military action against any of its neighbouring states.

The Office further stressed that Qatar will not allow such misleading allegations to undermine its active diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end, and that it will continue its good offices in coordination with its regional and international partners to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Qatar

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (C) attending the funeral of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at the Imam Mohammed ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha.

Qatar Emir receives condolences from regional leaders

2m read
Shrapnel strike kills Qatari citizen, injures resident

Qatar restores maritime trade links with Iran

2m read
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran says US blockade stopped oil exports completely

15m read
Qatar says US–Iran technical talks persist as mediators work to ease tensions

US–Iran technical talks ongoing, Qatar clarifies status

2m read