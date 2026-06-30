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Qatar confirms ongoing US–Iran technical talks in Doha amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Doha stresses ongoing technical dialogue on Iran amid Strait of Hormuz concerns

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Qatar says US–Iran technical talks persist as mediators work to ease tensions
Qatar says US–Iran technical talks persist as mediators work to ease tensions

Doha: The visit of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Doha forms part of ongoing meetings with mediators in Qatar to discuss regional issues, including Iran negotiations and developments in Lebanon, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said the engagement is part of wider consultations with mediators, while clarifying that no high-level US–Iran meetings are currently taking place under the agreed mechanism.

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Technical talks continue alongside mediation efforts

Al Ansari said technical discussions between Iranian and American delegations have continued, both directly and indirectly, since earlier talks held in Lausanne.

He added that Qatar remains committed to the agreed framework, where technical-level engagements continue between rounds of high-level negotiations, supported by mediators in Doha and other locations.

According to him, the delegations remain in session, with discussions taking place in different formats to ensure continuity of dialogue.

Strait of Hormuz tensions and maritime security

Addressing recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Ansari said Qatar has worked to help contain escalation while stressing that technical negotiations remain ongoing despite regional tensions.

He reiterated Qatar’s position that freedom of navigation in the Strait must be fully respected, describing it as an international waterway.

He added that escalation only widens the gap between parties, noting that maritime security, nuclear issues, and broader regional stability remain part of the negotiations.

Frozen Iranian funds and humanitarian channel

On frozen Iranian assets, Al Ansari said the funds are linked to a 2023 US–Iran agreement establishing a humanitarian channel managed through Qatar.

He clarified that Qatar acts only as a financial intermediary and does not own the funds, with disbursement dependent on agreement between both sides and progress in negotiations.

Regional coordination and de-escalation efforts

Al Ansari said Qatar continues close coordination with regional partners, including Oman, to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He also highlighted ongoing communication channels aimed at de-escalation and said discussions are underway on frameworks for broader regional dialogue based on sovereignty, non-interference and good neighbourly relations.

Qatar reiterates dialogue as only path forward

He stressed that Qatar believes regional disputes can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, noting that conflict has already affected maritime security and regional stability.

Al Ansari said restoring stability requires placing all issues on the table, including security concerns of all parties.

He added that Qatar remains committed to mediation despite past attacks on its sovereignty, saying the country has been able to deter threats while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Call for peaceful settlement

Concluding the briefing, Al Ansari said guarantees in wartime remain dependent on realities on the ground, noting that current efforts include a ceasefire framework, a memorandum of understanding and ongoing negotiations.

He said the most important guarantee is reaching a lasting peaceful settlement and ending the conflict through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Related Topics:
IranQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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