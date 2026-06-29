Peace or posturing? Conflicting US-Iran signals keep Middle East on edge

Tehran denial of Qatar talks clouds fragile path to broader deal
Mixed signals over planned US-Iran negotiations injected fresh uncertainty into Middle East diplomacy, as Tehran denied that any talks were scheduled despite President Donald Trump's announcement that American and Iranian officials would meet in Qatar this week.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said no negotiations with the US were planned "at any level" in the coming days, contradicting Trump's statement that talks would begin Tuesday.
The conflicting messages have raised questions about the status of diplomatic efforts following weeks of heightened tensions in the region.
The uncertainty comes as negotiators seek to build on a fragile US-Iran memorandum of understanding intended to reduce hostilities and pave the way for a broader agreement addressing Iran's nuclear program, regional security and sanctions relief.
Iran said implementation of key provisions under its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US is moving forward, including measures related to oil exports and the release of frozen Iranian assets, but stressed that negotiations on a final agreement have yet to begin.
Speaking at a news briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Washington has issued the authorisations required under Article 10 of the MoU, which covers Iranian oil sales, adding that Tehran is closely monitoring how those commitments are being carried out.
Baghaei also said progress is being made on steps to facilitate the release of Iran's frozen overseas assets, another key component of the preliminary agreement.
Despite those developments, he emphasized that the two sides have not yet entered formal negotiations on a comprehensive or final accord.
Baghaei also dismissed speculation linking a reported visit by US officials to Qatar with Iran's diplomatic mission there, saying the Iranian delegation's trip is focused exclusively on follow-up implementation of the memorandum, including matters related to Article 11 of the agreement.
His remarks came amid conflicting public statements over the status of US-Iran diplomacy.
US President Donald Trump has said American and Iranian officials are expected to meet in Qatar, but Tehran maintains that no negotiations with US representatives are scheduled "at any level" in the coming days and that current contacts are limited to implementing the existing memorandum.
Meanwhile, fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces continued in southern Lebanon over the weekend despite a recent ceasefire arrangement aimed at reducing cross-border hostilities.
The exchanges underscored the challenges facing any broader regional settlement, with unresolved conflicts involving Iran-backed armed groups remaining a major sticking point.
Iran has maintained that any final agreement with Washington should include a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, adding another complex issue to already difficult negotiations over Tehran's nuclear activities, ballistic missile program and regional influence.