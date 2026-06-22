US, Iran make 'encouraging progress' in high-stakes peace talks despite tensions sparked by Trump remarks

Fragile ceasefire talks advance as US and Iran map 60-day peace roadmap
US and Iranian negotiators made what mediators described as "encouraging progress" in high-level talks aimed at turning a fragile ceasefire into a broader peace agreement, despite a rocky start triggered by President Donald Trump's renewed threats against Iran.
After the first day of negotiations at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the discussions were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and resulted in a roadmap for continued negotiations over the next 60 days.
Technical-level talks are expected to continue this week.
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the talks achieved "major progress" with the help of the two mediators, while US officials said discussions covered Iran's nuclear programme, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to prevent renewed fighting in Lebanon.
The negotiations are the latest phase of diplomacy following last week's US-Iran memorandum of understanding, which halted months of conflict and established a 60-day window to negotiate a permanent agreement.
While the interim accord reduced immediate military tensions, key issues — including the future of Iran's uranium enrichment programme, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and long-term security guarantees — remain unresolved.
The talks were briefly disrupted after Trump warned that the United States would strike Iran again if Tehran or its regional allies resumed hostile actions.
Iran's delegation temporarily stepped away from the negotiations before returning following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.
The episode highlighted differing public messages from Washington.
While Trump issued fresh military threats, Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the US delegation, described the negotiations as productive and emphasised diplomacy as the best path toward a lasting settlement.
One of the tangible outcomes announced Sunday was an agreement to establish a direct communication mechanism and a joint deconfliction cell intended to reduce the risk of military incidents in Lebanon and improve maritime coordination in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.
Despite the optimistic tone, officials cautioned that the most difficult negotiations still lie ahead.
Any final agreement must bridge longstanding differences over Iran's nuclear activities, the scope of sanctions relief, regional security arrangements and verification measures — issues that have repeatedly derailed previous diplomatic efforts.
For now, mediators said both sides remain committed to dialogue, raising cautious hopes that the most significant US-Iran diplomatic engagement in decades could eventually produce a comprehensive agreement.