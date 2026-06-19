Iran deal hits turbulence: What happens next?

Negotiations that were supposed to begin in Switzerland have been postponed. Fighting has intensified between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon despite provisions aimed at ending hostilities across the region. Iranian officials are warning of a “decisive response” to any breach of the agreement, while critics in both Tehran and Washington are questioning key elements of the accord.

Senior US and Iranian officials, including US Vice-President JD Vance and Iranian negotiators, had been expected to start technical discussions on implementing the agreement and negotiating a broader settlement. Those talks were abruptly delayed, with Switzerland saying it remained ready to host them but giving no new date.

The agreement remains in place. Oil tankers are moving again through the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief is still on the table and both sides continue to publicly support negotiations. But the events of the past 48 hours have underlined how fragile the process remains.

However, the postponement came amid reports that Iran was unhappy about Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon. According to AP, Iranian-linked media reported that Tehran was delaying its participation because of Israel’s ongoing campaign against Hezbollah.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said he approved the agreement despite having a “different view” on it. He also endorsed future direct negotiations with Washington while insisting that talks would not mean accepting the American position.

The United States has lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports and commercial shipping has begun returning to the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime data showed 25 commercial vessels crossed the strait on Thursday, the highest number since mid-April and more than five times the average daily level seen earlier this month.

Conservative voices inside Iran are already expressing concern that Tehran may be giving up leverage too early. Some have questioned reports that international inspectors could gain expanded access to nuclear facilities, while others argue that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz should be used to extract greater concessions from Washington.

The administration is also facing pressure over the financial cost of the conflict. According to AFP, the Pentagon may seek around $80 billion from Congress to cover war-related expenses and other defence needs.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.