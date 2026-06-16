Eight big questions hanging over the US-Iran memorandum of understanding

Dubai: The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending the ceasefire that ended months of conflict and creating a pathway towards a broader settlement. But while the agreement has eased immediate fears of renewed fighting, many of its most important provisions remain unresolved.

The Strait of Hormuz has yet to fully reopen, the full text of the deal has not been released, and major questions remain over sanctions relief, Iran’s nuclear programme and the role of Israel.

According to a report by Axios, senior US officials say the coming weeks will determine whether the agreement evolves into a lasting settlement or becomes merely a temporary pause in tensions.

US officials say a 60-day extension of the ceasefire took effect immediately. However, several major provisions, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to be implemented only after a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran is not a nuclear agreement. Instead, it creates a 60-day window for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme — the issue that lies at the heart of the dispute.

Iran has indicated that while no transit charges will apply during the initial 60-day period, vessels could later be required to pay fees for maritime, environmental or navigational services.

Israeli officials have insisted they retain the right to respond to attacks by Hezbollah and have expressed concern that the deal could restrict Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon.

For now, the ceasefire appears to be holding. But the success of the agreement will depend less on what was signed this week than on whether Washington and Tehran can resolve the disputes that remain.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.