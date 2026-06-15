US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU): What's next — from blockade lifting, nukes talks and Hormuz reopening, to broader agreement

US blockade in Strait of Hormuz is expected to be lifted on Friday (june 19) when agreement is signed. File photo shows 3 Iran-linked crude tankers disabled with strikes from F/A-18 Super Hornet jets while attempting to breach the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman before they could reach Iranian ports. The US Navy aircraft impaired the vessels’ propulsion and steering systems, enforcing the blockade. CentCom | X