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US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU): What's next — from blockade lifting, nukes talks and Hormuz reopening, to broader agreement

Deal launches 60-day talks on nukes, sanctions relief and regional security

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US blockade in Strait of Hormuz is expected to be lifted on Friday (june 19) when agreement is signed. File photo shows 3 Iran-linked crude tankers disabled with strikes from F/A-18 Super Hornet jets while attempting to breach the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman before they could reach Iranian ports. The US Navy aircraft impaired the vessels’ propulsion and steering systems, enforcing the blockade.
US blockade in Strait of Hormuz is expected to be lifted on Friday (june 19) when agreement is signed. File photo shows 3 Iran-linked crude tankers disabled with strikes from F/A-18 Super Hornet jets while attempting to breach the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman before they could reach Iranian ports. The US Navy aircraft impaired the vessels’ propulsion and steering systems, enforcing the blockade.
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The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran is expected to launch a new "60-day negotiating period”.

The signing took place late on Sunday, on Trump's 80th birthday (June 14), also marked by a UFC fight at the White House.

The framework agreement, announced by President Donald Trump and supported by mediators including Pakistan, Qatar, and various other countries as well as the UN, is intended to halt military operations while diplomats work through the most difficult unresolved issues.

These include Iran’s uranium stockpile, nuclear infrastructure, future sanctions policy, and long-term security arrangements across the Middle East.

TIMING QUESTIONED: The timing of the Sunday deal, on Trump's 80th birthday (June 14) prompted criticism from some observers, who questioned whether the administration was seeking a symbolic political victory alongside a diplomatic breakthrough.

What does it mean?

The MoU signing is expected to trigger a new 60-day negotiating period aimed at transforming a fragile ceasefire into a broader agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, regional security, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as per Axios.

According to draft details of the MoU reported by Reuters, the agreement entails the following:

  • Immediately reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping

  • United States would begin lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports

  • This initial two steps processes are expected to be completed within 30 days.

  • A freeze on new US sanctions and discussions on broader sanctions relief — tied to Iranian compliance.

  • US blockade in Strait of Hormuz expected to lifted Friday when agreement is signed, as per the US State Department, quoting Trump.

Starting point

The (MoU) is widely viewed as a "starting point" — an agreement to start talking — rather than a final settlement.

It follows the signing of the agreement, expected to be negotiated during the 60-day period are the most contentious issues — including Iran's nuclear activities, economic relief, security guarantees and the future of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

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In short, it's a deal to allow both parties to keep talking within the given period.

Potentially, it could help transform a fragile ceasefire into a broader agreement to end the conflict.

Though viewed differently in Tehran and Washington, the Pakistan-mediated MoU stands as a platform for a mutually-agreed process of address longstanding disputes over Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security arrangements.

Different narratives 

Both sides have signalled support for the framework.

However, US and Iranian officials have offered sharply different descriptions of what the proposed accord would entail. 

Trump has urged shippers to start their enginens, enjoining them to transit Hormuz.

Washington, on the one hand, has portrayed the MoU as a pathway toward stricter nuclear restrictions and a lasting peace settlement.

Iranian officials, on the other hand, have emphasised sanctions relief, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and follow-on negotiations over unresolved issues. 

Despite growing optimism that a preliminary agreement could prevent a wider regional war, the conflicting narratives underscore the significant gaps that remain.

Israel-Hezbollah violence

There are concerns that renewed violence between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon could dertail the diplomatic momentum, with fears that tit-for-tat attacks could halt negotiations at a critical stage. 

Tehran has previously vowed retaliation for strikes on its regional allies, while Israel has signalled it will continue targeting Hezbollah positions.

President Trump criticised the timing of the Israeli strike, saying it “should not have happened particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.”

“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — let’s not blow it,” he added, urging restraint.

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