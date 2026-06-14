Is the US–Iran deal really happening? Conflicting signals cloud talks

Dubai: Conflicting statements from Tehran, Washington and regional mediators have cast doubt over the status and timing of a proposed US–Iran peace framework, with Iranian officials signalling that no final decision has been taken on the agreement.

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, said Tehran had “not yet taken or announced its final decision” on the memorandum of understanding being discussed to end the Middle East war. The report underscored mounting opposition from hardline factions, who argue the deal could weaken Iran’s leverage over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

With no joint text released and no confirmed signing venue, officials on all sides now appear to be managing expectations as much as negotiating substance — leaving the status of the deal unclear even as diplomatic momentum continues.

The proposed framework, according to officials familiar with the talks, would include reopening the strait, extending a temporary ceasefire, and launching further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and US sanctions relief. Neither side has released the full text.

The United States, meanwhile, has taken a more assertive public line. President Donald Trump said on social media that a deal was “scheduled to get signed” and would reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, restoring oil flows through one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said there were no plans for an Iranian negotiating team to travel to Geneva or elsewhere for a signing ceremony, adding that while a deal “has never been closer,” it was not ready for conclusion.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of ongoing mediation efforts, Iranian media reported, with diplomats describing the visit as aimed at “facilitating the finalisation” of the deal. Pakistan, which has also been involved in shuttle diplomacy, has indicated that an agreement could be concluded within hours.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.