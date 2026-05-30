High-stakes decision: Trump keeps region guessing on Iran deal

The uncertainty was heightened by Trump's often shifting rhetoric on negotiations, echoing a foreign-policy philosophy he championed during the 2016 campaign: That America's adversaries should be kept guessing . Trump has long argued that unpredictability can be an asset in negotiations, and whether by design or circumstance, his recent comments have left regional capitals trying to decipher Washington's next move.

Trump said after Friday’s White House meeting that any agreement must meet his conditions, including guarantees that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon. But Iranian officials pushed back against what they described as excessive US demands, insisting that no final agreement has yet been reached.

For now, the proposed deal appears less like a final settlement and more like a framework for further talks, leaving regional governments, energy markets and investors waiting to see whether diplomacy can survive another round of competing demands.

“We know that even if there is one, we will not receive any benefits from it,” The New York Times quoted a 43-year-old engineer from northern Iran as saying, reflecting broader doubts over whether any agreement would translate into economic relief.

In the United States, some Iran hawks have argued that postponing decisions on Tehran’s nuclear programme risks allowing the issue to remain unresolved. In Iran, conservative figures have accused Washington of making excessive demands and attempting to portray the agreement as a US victory.

Trump said on Friday that Iran would have to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow the removal and destruction of its stockpiles of enriched uranium. Tehran has so far shown little willingness to accept such demands publicly.

Under the proposal, Iran would lift its blockade of the strait, allowing oil and gas shipments to resume, while the United States and Israel would halt military operations. However, many of the most contentious issues would be postponed to later negotiations.

According to details reported by The New York Times, the proposed agreement would effectively transform the current ceasefire into a broader framework aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Hegseth also dismissed suggestions that the US military had depleted significant stockpiles during the conflict, saying American forces were "more than capable" and remained ready should fighting resume.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Saturday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump remained committed to securing a deal that met American conditions, but stressed that Washington was prepared for renewed military action if necessary.

Although officials on both sides have signalled progress in recent weeks, significant differences remain. Iran said on Friday there was still “no final agreement” with Washington, while US officials have continued to stress that any deal must meet Trump’s conditions.

The lack of clarity has fuelled anxiety across a region still recovering from months of conflict that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sent energy prices soaring and raised fears of a wider confrontation involving the United States, Iran and Israel.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.