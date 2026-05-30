Why Iran's hardliners keep blocking a US deal — and why they matter

For years, nearly every major attempt to reach a breakthrough with Washington has faced resistance from conservative political, military and clerical factions that view compromise with the US as a threat to the ideals of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

From the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and conservative lawmakers to influential clerics and state media figures, these groups have repeatedly pushed back against concessions to Washington, turning internal opposition into one of the biggest obstacles to a lasting agreement.

According to reports from The New York Times, influential hardline figures have openly criticised Iran’s negotiating team, questioned concessions to Washington and used Parliament, state media and public rallies to pressure officials involved in the talks.

Unlike Iran’s regular army, the IRGC controls many of the country’s strategic military assets, including missile forces, drone programmes and key security operations. Over the years it has also expanded its influence into politics, business and foreign policy.

Even when negotiators appear close to a breakthrough, the battle is frequently not only between Tehran and Washington — but also within Iran itself.

Analysts say that while hardliners may not represent the majority of Iranians, they retain enough political and institutional influence to complicate negotiations and shape the limits of any agreement.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.