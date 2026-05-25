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Hajj 2026 begins in Saudi Arabia as millions of pilgrims gather in Mecca

Pilgrims begin sacred journey in Mecca amid heat and regional tensions

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AP
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Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
AFP

The annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, officially began on Monday, with more than 1.5 million pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia from abroad.

Saudi officials said the influx comes as the region remains on edge due to a fragile ceasefire linked to the Iran war and wider geopolitical uncertainty.

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Saleh bin Saad Al Murabba, commander of the Hajj passport forces, said the foreign pilgrim arrivals had surpassed 1.5 million. Many worshippers described a mix of gratitude and relief at being able to undertake the journey.

Egyptian pilgrim Samya Abdul Moneim said she felt blessed to have reached Mecca. “I am in a state of blessing and happiness,” she said. “It’s an indescribable feeling, truly. Thank God, I am in a blessing.”

Pilgrims endure sweltering conditions

As temperatures soar, pilgrims have been performing rituals in intense heat, circling the Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque while using umbrellas, fans and water sprays to cope.

Large crowds typically move to a vast tent city in nearby Mina at the start of the pilgrimage. Volunteers have been distributing water, while cooling systems and misting fans are being used to reduce heat stress.

The Hajj, performed over several days, is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, offering a chance for repentance, prayer and renewal.

Faith and global uncertainty shape journey

Many pilgrims said they undertook the journey amid regional instability and global tensions, relying on faith and preparation.

The pilgrimage is unfolding against the backdrop of ongoing Middle East tensions, including the Iran conflict and uncertainty over a ceasefire.

A potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has been linked to broader efforts to ease global energy pressures following disruptions caused by earlier attacks in the region. Oil and gas prices have remained volatile amid the instability.

The United States has maintained pressure on Iran through a blockade of its ports, while diplomatic discussions on a possible agreement continue.

Key Hajj rituals ahead

Pilgrims will soon travel to Mina to continue rituals in the tent city before gathering at Mount Arafat on Tuesday — the most significant day of Hajj. There, worshippers stand in prayer, seek forgiveness and offer supplications in one of the most spiritually important moments of the pilgrimage.

Many pilgrims carry written prayers from loved ones and spend the day in intense devotion and reflection.

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HajjSaudi Arabia

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