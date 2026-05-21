It involves military, civilian, medical and technical personnel
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence has completed preparations for the 2026 Hajj season under a comprehensive operational plan involving military, civilian, medical and technical personnel deployed across Mecca, Medina and the holy sites.
The ministry said the plan was designed to support security and government agencies in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating their movement during the annual pilgrimage.
Land forces will assist with crowd management and the detection of hazardous materials, while the Royal Saudi Air Force will monitor airspace, manage air traffic and carry out emergency surveillance operations, the ministry said.
Naval forces will support security operations at seaports and the holy sites through explosive detection teams, drone operations and search-and-rescue units.
The ministry added that its medical services division had deployed healthcare missions across 41 locations, including hospitals and clinics equipped with more than 1,100 beds and staffed by over 2,160 medical personnel.
Air medical evacuation services using four fully equipped aircraft will operate around the clock during the pilgrimage season, officials said.
The ministry also said it would provide religious guidance programmes and host foreign military attachés, in addition to accommodating families of martyrs and injured personnel involved in coalition operations.