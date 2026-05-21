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Saudi Arabia rolls out operational plan to support pilgrim safety during 2026 Hajj season

It involves military, civilian, medical and technical personnel

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A comprehensive operational plan is in place to support pilgrim safety and crowd management during the 2026 Hajj season.
A comprehensive operational plan is in place to support pilgrim safety and crowd management during the 2026 Hajj season.
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence has completed preparations for the 2026 Hajj season under a comprehensive operational plan involving military, civilian, medical and technical personnel deployed across Mecca, Medina and the holy sites.

The ministry said the plan was designed to support security and government agencies in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating their movement during the annual pilgrimage.

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Land forces will assist with crowd management and the detection of hazardous materials, while the Royal Saudi Air Force will monitor airspace, manage air traffic and carry out emergency surveillance operations, the ministry said.

Naval forces will support security operations at seaports and the holy sites through explosive detection teams, drone operations and search-and-rescue units.

The ministry added that its medical services division had deployed healthcare missions across 41 locations, including hospitals and clinics equipped with more than 1,100 beds and staffed by over 2,160 medical personnel.

Air medical evacuation services using four fully equipped aircraft will operate around the clock during the pilgrimage season, officials said.

The ministry also said it would provide religious guidance programmes and host foreign military attachés, in addition to accommodating families of martyrs and injured personnel involved in coalition operations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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