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Saudi Arabia steps up preparations for Hajj 2026 to ensure pilgrim safety

Crown Prince orders full readiness to ensure safe pilgrimage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Reuters

Saudi Arabia has stepped up preparations for the 2026 Hajj season, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directing authorities to deploy all capabilities to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage as arrivals begin from around the world.

Speaking on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince welcomed pilgrims and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the holy sites and caring for visitors to Mecca and Medina.

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During a cabinet session, Prince Mohammed ordered the full mobilisation of operational, security and preventive plans, stressing the need to deliver the highest standards of service across the holy cities, pilgrimage sites and all air, land and sea entry points.

Meanwhile, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, inspected the readiness of camps in Mina as part of field tours to assess service quality ahead of the Hajj season. He said preparations began early, with coordinated efforts among authorities to enhance camp readiness and operational efficiency.

Al Rabiah said that new electronic systems have been introduced to monitor pilgrim movement and regulate entry and exit, supported by clear signage to guide timings and instructions, adding: "These measures support crowd management and enhance pilgrim safety, aligning with efforts to advance Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme."

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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