Crown Prince orders full readiness to ensure safe pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia has stepped up preparations for the 2026 Hajj season, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directing authorities to deploy all capabilities to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage as arrivals begin from around the world.
Speaking on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince welcomed pilgrims and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the holy sites and caring for visitors to Mecca and Medina.
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During a cabinet session, Prince Mohammed ordered the full mobilisation of operational, security and preventive plans, stressing the need to deliver the highest standards of service across the holy cities, pilgrimage sites and all air, land and sea entry points.
Meanwhile, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, inspected the readiness of camps in Mina as part of field tours to assess service quality ahead of the Hajj season. He said preparations began early, with coordinated efforts among authorities to enhance camp readiness and operational efficiency.
Al Rabiah said that new electronic systems have been introduced to monitor pilgrim movement and regulate entry and exit, supported by clear signage to guide timings and instructions, adding: "These measures support crowd management and enhance pilgrim safety, aligning with efforts to advance Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme."