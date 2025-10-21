Hajj 2026: 72,000 UAE pilgrims apply for just 6,228 spots

The Ministry has updated its Travel Advisory Page for each destination on its website
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has announced that the number of applications submitted for the upcoming Hajj season 1447 AH / 2026 AD has reached approximately 72,000, through the Authority’s smart app and official website by the close of registration on October 9, 2025.
The Authority has begun reviewing and granting preliminary approvals for Hajj package applications and verifying compliance with all required conditions. It confirmed that selection will be made in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (32) of 2018 concerning the Hajj and Umrah System. The UAE’s official Hajj quota for the upcoming season has been set at 6,228 pilgrims, as allocated by the authorities responsible for Hajj affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Authority stated that applicants who receive preliminary approval will be contacted via their registered phone numbers. It urged those who receive approval messages to adhere to the specified timelines to complete all necessary procedures, ensuring that Hajj permits are issued within the approved timeframes. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating and finalizing all procedures related to UAE pilgrims well ahead of the Hajj season, allowing sufficient time for pilgrims and service providers to present feedback and recommendations in line with the highest standards and the terms of signed agreements.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat clarified that registration for the Hajj season 1447 AH / 2026 was open until the end of September for Emirati citizens who have not performed Hajj before. Registration was conducted through the Authority’s official channels in accordance with the announced procedures and requirements.
The Authority called on those wishing to perform Hajj to prepare adequately and fulfill all requirements set by the electronic system used for pilgrim selection. It emphasized its continued efforts to adopt advanced systems and the latest digital tools that align with the UAE Government’s strategy, meet the aspirations of the wise leadership, and ensure the highest levels of public satisfaction.
The Office for the Affairs of UAE Pilgrims announced its readiness and early preparations to provide the best possible services and care for UAE pilgrims in the holy sites, ensuring that all their needs are met with dedication and responsibility. The Office reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the UAE Government’s vision of excellence, quality, and the implementation of world-class service standards.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it has completed all arrangements to monitor and assist UAE pilgrims—especially senior citizens—throughout the Hajj season, starting from pre-departure preparations, through the performance of rituals, and until their safe return home.
The Ministry has updated its Travel Advisory Page for each destination on its website and mobile app to provide accurate and up-to-date information, including all relevant travel requirements.
It also urged UAE pilgrims to register themselves or their family members in the “Twajudi” service via the website, mobile app, or WhatsApp, and to keep the citizens’ emergency number 0097180024 for immediate support if needed. The Ministry further advised pilgrims to carry copies of official identification documents to facilitate the issuance of a “Return Document” within 30 minutes in case of passport loss or damage.
Ministry of Health launches 'Safe and healthy Hajj' campaign
Ahead of the Hajj season, the Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a unified national awareness campaign titled “A Safe and Healthy Hajj”, in collaboration with health authorities across the UAE. The campaign aims to highlight essential health guidelines that pilgrims should follow before, during, and after their journey to ensure maximum comfort, safety, and wellbeing.
The campaign includes a range of services such as a downloadable multilingual health guide available on the Ministry’s website, responses to pilgrims’ health inquiries, continuous coordination with accompanying medical teams to provide medicines and consultations, and offering psychological and advisory support. These efforts are designed to enhance the quality of care and ensure a safe and healthy environment for all pilgrims.
Required vaccinations for pilgrims
The campaign also underscored the importance of receiving mandatory vaccinations before travel, including meningitis, seasonal influenza, and pneumococcal vaccines. It further raised awareness about following preventive measures throughout the pilgrimage, such as avoiding injuries, minimizing heat stress, and maintaining a balanced and healthy diet—all to ensure a safe and healthy pilgrimage experience for UAE pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat noted that it has developed an integrated plan to ensure UAE pilgrims perform Hajj with ease and peace of mind this year. The plan includes innovative educational initiatives about Hajj rituals and enhanced institutional partnerships to deliver proactive and comprehensive services that reflect the UAE’s values and its leading role in organizing Hajj affairs.
