Hajj 2026: 72,000 UAE pilgrims apply for just 6,228 spots

The Authority stated that applicants who receive preliminary approval will be contacted via their registered phone numbers. It urged those who receive approval messages to adhere to the specified timelines to complete all necessary procedures, ensuring that Hajj permits are issued within the approved timeframes. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating and finalizing all procedures related to UAE pilgrims well ahead of the Hajj season, allowing sufficient time for pilgrims and service providers to present feedback and recommendations in line with the highest standards and the terms of signed agreements.