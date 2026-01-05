How Dubai author Annabel Kantaria turned a leap of faith into three-book deals: 'I had nothing to lose'

Oman is an active force in the narrative. Kantaria chose the setting deliberately, both for its visual contrasts and its absence from mainstream UK fiction. The quiet becomes crucial at the novel’s most pivotal moment. “When my characters are forced to make their fraught decision, they are in the middle of the desert, nearly two hundred miles from anywhere. They’re alone with no witnesses, and the sun’s blazing down on them, intensifying everything,” Kantaria says. “In a way, the setting at that point becomes the antagonist.”