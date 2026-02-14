Top trending: Ramadan 2026 timings, Dubai property resale, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Schengen visa updates and more

Dubai: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, working hours and school schedules across the UAE are being adjusted to accommodate the sacred period. Meanwhile, Dubai is revolutionising property investment with digital tokenisation, and the EU is reshaping its visa policies for select professionals.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued new guidelines for Dubai's private schools during Ramadan, limiting the school day to a maximum of five hours. In a move prioritising student wellbeing, fasting pupils will be excused from physical education classes with alternative learning activities provided. Schools must also end classes no later than 11:30am on Fridays to allow students and staff to attend prayers, while parent input on daily timings is encouraged. Read more

While most private sector employees in the UAE will enjoy reduced working hours during Ramadan, not everyone qualifies for the two-hour cut. Certain roles in shift-based operations, security, healthcare, hospitality, and positions essential for business continuity may continue with normal schedules. Understanding overtime compensation rules becomes crucial as employers may require additional hours beyond the reduced schedule, with specific calculations for pay based on timing and nature of work. Read more

Oman's crescent sighting committee has declared Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan 1447H. The decision follows astronomical findings showing the moon will set before or at sunset across all Omani governorates on Tuesday, making visual sighting impossible. This announcement marks Oman as the first GCC nation to officially confirm the holy month's commencement, providing clarity for residents and businesses preparing for the sacred period. Read more

As Muslims worldwide prepare for the holy month, several countries have officially announced Ramadan 2026 will begin on Thursday, February 19, following astronomical calculations. Oman became the first GCC country to confirm the date, with Turkey, Singapore, and Australia following suit after determining the crescent moon cannot be sighted on the preceding evening. The UAE is expected to make its official announcement after traditional moon sighting, though predictions align with the February 19 start date. Read more

After years of text-only functionality, WhatsApp Web is finally rolling out native voice and video calling support for beta users, marking a significant milestone for the browser-based platform. The feature, which includes screen sharing capabilities and end-to-end encryption, could be particularly beneficial for Linux users who lack dedicated desktop apps. However, the critical question for UAE residents remains: availability is subject to TDRA approval, with voice and video calls currently restricted on WhatsApp's mobile and desktop applications across the Emirates. Read more

Qatar has launched its 10-year residency program, but how does it compare to the UAE's established Golden Visa system? While Qatar's program targets specific entrepreneurs and senior executives with high salary thresholds, the UAE offers broader tracks with lower entry barriers – skilled professionals can qualify with Dh30,000 monthly salary versus Qatar's steeper requirements. Property investment pathways also differ significantly, and across the GCC, each nation from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain and Oman now offers distinct long-term residency options with varying costs and benefits. Read more

Dubai Land Department has announced the next phase of its real estate tokenisation project, allowing resale of property tokens starting February 20. This means residents can now buy and sell small digital shares of real estate, potentially opening property investment to those who cannot afford full units. With approximately 7.8 million tokens available for trading and entry points significantly lower than traditional property purchases, the program could democratise access to Dubai's lucrative real estate market. Read more

Samsung is building anticipation for the Galaxy S26 Ultra with teaser videos highlighting significant camera improvements, particularly in zoom capabilities and low-light performance. The clips showcase tracking abilities that appear to exceed 10x zoom and clearer footage in challenging lighting conditions. Rumors point to a 200MP primary camera with f/1.4 aperture for enhanced night photography, alongside upgraded telephoto lenses, with the official unveiling expected on February 25 and sales beginning in March. Read more

The European Commission has unveiled plans to allow certain non-EU professionals to stay beyond the current 90-day Schengen limit within any 180-day period. Six categories of workers could benefit from extended stays, including touring artists, athletes, experts on cross-border projects, and truck drivers servicing EU businesses. The proposal, part of a broader visa system overhaul, aims to attract international talent while maintaining security standards, with digital visas and streamlined procedures on the horizon. Read more

