Will Ramadan this year be 29 or 30 days? When fasting starts, how long it lasts? 

Fasting hours are expected to reach a maximum of around 13 hours and 25 minutes
Dubai: Astronomical calculations suggest that the start of Ramadan this year is likely to vary across the Islamic world, with some countries beginning the holy month on February 18 and others on February 19, due to differences between reliance on visual moon sighting and astronomical calculation.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the divergence is expected at the start of the month, though the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal are likely to align across most Muslim countries around March 20.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan said astronomical data indicates that Ramadan will last 29 days and is most likely to begin on Thursday, February 19. Fasting hours during the month are expected to reach a maximum of around 13 hours and 25 minutes, with the earliest iftar occurring in Khorfakkan and the latest in the western region of Al Sila.
Al Jarwan noted that the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH will be born on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 4:01pm UAE time. However, it will set just one minute after sunset that evening, with an age of approximately two hours and 12 minutes, making visual sighting highly unlikely.
The crescent is expected to be visible after sunset on Wednesday, February 18, pointing to Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan. The holy month would then conclude on Thursday, March 19, with Eid Al Fitr falling on Friday, March 20.
In Abu Dhabi, Al Jarwan said daylight hours at the start of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset, will be about 11 hours and 32 minutes, while fasting time from dawn to sunset will be roughly 12 hours and 46 minutes. By the end of the month, daylight hours are expected to extend to around 12 hours and 12 minutes, with fasting time increasing to approximately 13 hours and 25 minutes.
Geographical variation across the UAE will also affect prayer and fasting times. Khorfakkan and the eastern coastal areas are around eight minutes ahead of Abu Dhabi, while the far western regions, including Al Sila and Al Ghuwaifat, lag behind the capital by about 12 minutes. As a result, the difference between the earliest and latest times for suhoor and iftar across the country can reach up to 20 minutes.
Al Jarwan added that typical seasonal weather patterns suggest daytime temperatures at the start of Ramadan will range from highs of around 28°C to lows of 16°C, rising towards the end of the month to highs of about 32°C and lows near 19°C, accompanied by periods of northerly and north-westerly winds.
