Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Crescent moon sighting and announcements worldwide

The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on residents to sight the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, ahead of the committee meeting at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi at 6pm.

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, the committee will review reports from observatories and public submissions after Maghrib prayer to confirm the start of the lunar month.

Residents are encouraged to submit sightings via the Council’s online platform, reviving the prophetic tradition of moon sighting.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the kingdom to observe the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening, the 29th day of Sha'ban 1447 AH.