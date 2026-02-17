Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Crescent moon sighting and announcements worldwide

First day of Ramadan declared in several countries as UAE prepares for moon sighting
Highlights
The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on residents to sight the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, ahead of the committee meeting at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi at 6pm.
Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, the committee will review reports from observatories and public submissions after Maghrib prayer to confirm the start of the lunar month.
Residents are encouraged to submit sightings via the Council’s online platform, reviving the prophetic tradition of moon sighting.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the kingdom to observe the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening, the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447 AH. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
Astronomical predictions indicate that Ramadan could begin on February 18 or 19. The exact start of the holy month depends on local crescent moon sightings, which can vary between countries and communities. Different regions may announce the beginning of Ramadan on different days, reflecting local observations and traditions.
Oman has become the first GCC country to announce that Thursday, 19 February will mark the start of Ramadan 1447H. The main Hijri month sighting committee confirmed that Wednesday, 18 February will complete the month of Shaaban.
Authorities explained that astronomical calculations show the moon will set before or at sunset on the 29th of Shaaban across all Omani governorates, making visual sighting impossible, and aligning the decision with both religious and scientific criteria. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
France has confirmed that fasting will begin on Thursday, 19 February. The French Council of Muslim Faith based its decision on astronomical calculations showing the new moon conjunction on Tuesday, 17 February at 1:01 pm Paris time.
The traditional Night of Doubt will be observed on 17 February at the Great Mosque of Paris, where a religious commission will review lunar data before final confirmation.
Turkey has officially declared Thursday, 19 February as the start of Ramadan after calculations showed the crescent moon could not be sighted on the preceding observation date.
The Presidency of Religious Affairs said findings indicated that crescent visibility would not be possible on Tuesday, 17 February across regions sharing night-time hours with Turkey, prompting the decision to begin Ramadan on Thursday.
Singapore has also confirmed Thursday, 19 February, as the first day of Ramadan after astronomical assessments ruled out crescent visibility on the observation night. The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, led by the Mufti of Singapore, follows a calculation-based method guided by local visibility criteria. Authorities explained that the moon would set before the sun on Tuesday, making sighting impossible from Singapore and therefore confirming Thursday as the start of the holy month.
Australia has announced that Ramadan 1447H will begin on Thursday, 19 February 2026, based on astronomical calculations. The decision was confirmed by the Australian Fatwa Council following consultations led by Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.
Authorities noted that in Sydney and Perth, the new moon will appear only after sunset on Tuesday, 17 February, making it impossible for the month to begin that evening. As a result, the first night of Ramadan and Taraweeh prayers will be observed on Wednesday, 18 February, after Isha. Read more
The International Astronomy Center has confirmed that the crescent marking the end of Shasban 1447 AH was photographed from Abu Dhabi by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the Centre.
The crescent was captured on Monday, February 16, at 8.15am UAE time. According to the observatory:
The moon’s distance from the sun was 15.7 degrees.
The moon’s age was negative 33 hours and 37 minutes.
Using advanced astronomical imaging techniques, the observatory documented the crescent as part of ongoing efforts to refine moon-sighting methods and improve the accuracy of lunar calendar calculations.
For Ramadan 2026, most Islamic countries are expected to attempt moon sighting on Tuesday, February 17. However, astronomical calculations indicate the crescent will be invisible or extremely unlikely to be seen across much of the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt.
On that day:
The moon will set before the sun.
The angular separation between the sun and moon will fall below the Danjon limit, making visual sighting impossible.
A rare annular solar eclipse later that day further confirms this alignment.
As a result, countries requiring confirmed sightings are likely to complete Sha’ban as 30 days, making Thursday, February 19, the probable first day of Ramadan in the UAE. Some nations may begin a day earlier, depending on their local criteria.
The Islamic calendar is lunar, with each month beginning at the sighting of the new moon. Differences in start dates occur because countries and communities may rely on:
Local moon sightings
Global moon sightings
Astronomical calculations
These variations can result in a one-day difference in the start of Ramadan between regions.
Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of the month. For 2026, Dubai’s astronomical forecasts indicate that Ramadan is likely to be a 29-day month, subject to official moon sighting confirmation.
Early preparation helps ensure a focused, meaningful, and spiritually rewarding month. This includes cultivating spiritual readiness by setting clear intentions and planning your worship schedule in advance. It also means adjusting work and daily routines to accommodate fasting, prayers, and quality family time. In addition, organising charitable giving — including Zakat and Zakat Al Fitr — through trusted organisations allows you to fulfil your obligations thoughtfully and on time.
To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator at: gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator