Philippine remittances hit record $35.63b in 2025

December inflows reach $3.52 billion as overseas Filipinos continue to power home economy

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos brought an all-time high of $3.52 billion in December 2025, pushing up the total to $35.63 billion for the entire year.
Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has reached new heights in 2025, underscoring the contribution of Filipinos working abroad, including millions based in the UAE. 

Cash remittances reached an all-time high of $3.52 billion in December 2025, pushing up the total to $35.63 billion for the entire year. This was 3.3 percent higher than the $34.49 billion recorded in 2024.

Big boost in December

December is usually the busiest month for remittances, as OFWs send extra money home for Christmas and family expenses. The strong year-end inflow helped shoot up the 2025 total to its highest level ever.

The $35.63 billion in cash remittances accounted for 7.3 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product and 6.4 percent of gross national income.

In simple terms, a large share of the country’s economy is dependent on money sent home by OFWs.

Top countries sending money home

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Philippine central bank), the United States remained the largest source of cash remittances to the Philippines in 2025. It was followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia. 

Other major sources included Japan, the United Kingdom and the UAE.

The ranking indicated that the latter continues to be a key contributor, reflecting the growing number of Filipinos working across different sectors in the emirates.

Personal remittances also at record high

Personal remittances, which include money sent through banks, exchange houses, and informal channels, as well as goods sent home, also hit new highs.

It increased to $3.89 billion in December 2025. For the full year, personal remittances soared by 3.3 percent to a new peak of $39.62 billion compared to $38.34 billion in 2024.

Why this matters

Remittances help millions of families in the Philippines cover daily expenses, school fees, medical bills, and housing costs. For many households, money from relatives working abroad remains their main source of income.

Meanwhile, for Filipinos in the UAE, the latest figures prove how their hard work continues to support not only their families, but also the wider Philippine economy.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
