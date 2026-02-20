GOLD/FOREX
UAE tipping culture is changing fast: Cash tips go fully digital this Ramadan

Pop-ups and night markets drive new tipping patterns during peak Ramadan hours

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Tipping in the UAE has always been optional, fluid and driven more by courtesy than obligation. But in 2026, long-held customs are colliding with digital payments — transforming how residents and visitors show appreciation.

Official guidelines from Visit Dubai make one thing clear: “There are no set rules on tipping,” and practices vary widely by sector. At restaurants, 10–15% remains a common guideline for good service, while taxi drivers, delivery personnel and hotel staff typically receive small cash amounts as a gesture of thanks.

Tipping in the UAE has traditionally been shaped by custom rather than obligation. Unlike markets where fixed percentages are expected, residents tip at their discretion, with no impact on service if they choose not to. That is now being tested during Ramadan, as payment habits and peak trading hours shift how tips are given.

Cashless disruption

Dubai is already a cash-light economy. Around 68% of consumers use cards or mobile wallets for everyday payments, a figure that rises in busy seasons like Ramadan. That’s according to Ahmed Sameh, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortis, a platform serving small businesses.

Sameh explains how tipping has shifted this year:

  • Surge in digital tipping — With larger crowds at pop-ups, night markets and Iftar hubs, people often don’t carry cash. One-tap QR code prompts at checkout are converting generosity into actual tips.

  • Higher volume of small tips — Rather than big one-off amounts, digital micro-tips of Dh5–15 are accumulating across dozens of transactions in compressed peak hours.

  • New habits muscle out cash jars — Traditional tip jars work when traffic is slow; during Ramadan’s busiest hours, speed matters and one-tap prompts win.

“During Ramadan, more people visit pop-ups and markets in the busy hours after Iftar and Taraweeh,” Sameh tells Gulf News. “Digital tipping through checkout prompts or QR codes works well here, encouraging more tips since customers often don’t carry cash but still want to be generous.”

Permanent shift?

Industry executives further flag that Ramadan is becoming a stress test for how tipping works in a cash-light economy. Sameh predicts three long-term trends emerging from this season:

  1. Tipping goes fully digital — One-tap prompts at payment screens could replace cash tips across more of the hospitality sector.

  2. Pop-ups lead the way — Quick, high-volume transactions at transient venues make them early adopters of digital tipping.

  3. Staff income stabilizes — Frequent small tips matter more than occasional large ones, softening income volatility as cash disappears.

He adds: “Ramadan helps make digital tipping a regular part of hospitality. This convenience keeps alive the UAE’s culture of informal generosity.”

Still optional, still local

Despite the push toward digital, tipping remains voluntary. Visit Dubai’s etiquette guide reinforces that there’s no legal requirement to tip, and service charges — often found on restaurant bills — are not the same thing as gratuity passed directly to staff.

For UAE residents, it's always good to know:

  • Cash or card means a tip is appreciated but never compulsory.

  • Digital prompts are simply a convenience, not a mandate.

  • Tipping culture blends global norms with local courtesy.

What’s changing fastest is how you tip — and that could shape earnings for thousands of service workers long after Ramadan ends.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
