Rs1.31 billion cash reward for champions Team India

Dubai: The Indian cricket board announced Rs1.31 billion cash reward for Team India following their triumph in the T20 World Cup recently.
The Board of Control for Cricket in a statement, said, “BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs1.31 billion for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”
“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the statement added.
India retained the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Fiery half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah’s masterclass spell of 4/15 were the highlights as Team India successfully defended a massive 256 runs, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first-ever team to defend the title and also lift it at home.
Speaking to ANI, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, “An amount of Rs1.31 billion is being given to the winning team and this is the largest amount so far given to the team. I congratulate everyone, from players and support staff.”
