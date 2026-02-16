Fast forward to today, the firm’s 2025 audited results show a notable jump in revenues to Dh736.9 million, up 39.4 per cent from Dh528.7 million in 2024. Operating profit climbed to Dh240.7 million from Dh161.8 million, while cash reserves reached a high of Dh494.2 million — described by management as the strongest liquidity position in recent years.

Union Properties said it enters the new year with a clearer financial footing and a focus on execution. With development activity under way and asset quality stabilised, management says the firm is positioned for sustained expansion and a return to value creation after years in recovery.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.