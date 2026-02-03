GOLD/FOREX
ADNOC Distribution delivers $761 million net profit in 2025 on record fuel and retail sales

Fuel volumes, retail growth and expansion drive ADNOC Distribution to record 2025

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Fuel volumes rose 4.5% to 15.7 billion litres over the year, driven by higher footfall and a growing service station network.
Supplied

Dubai: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, posted full-year EBITDA of $1.16 billion, up 11.1% year on year, while net profit climbed 15.4% to $761 million. The company said earnings growth reflected sustained demand across fuel and retail segments, alongside rising contributions from its international operations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Fuel volumes rose 4.5% to 15.7 billion litres over the year, driven by higher footfall and a growing service station network. The company expanded its network by 119 stations during 2025, exceeding its upgraded guidance, and closed the year with 1,010 service stations, marking a 13% annual increase.

Retail momentum gathers pace

Non-fuel retail continued to gain traction, with gross profit rising 14.4% year on year and transactions increasing 9.3%. Customer engagement also strengthened, with ADNOC Rewards membership surpassing 2.61 million after more than 350,000 new sign-ups over the past 12 months.

“2025 was a milestone year for ADNOC Distribution, delivering record financial performance while advancing our transformation into a mobility and convenience retail leader,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. “Strong execution across our core fuel business, non-fuel retail, network expansion and EV infrastructure demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving customer needs.”

Expansion targets extended

The company reaffirmed its longer-term growth plans, maintaining its target of reaching 1,150 service stations by 2028. ADNOC Distribution also continued to scale its electric vehicle charging footprint, adding 182 fast and super-fast chargers in 2025. The E2GO network now totals 402 charging points across the UAE, representing 83% growth year on year.

Retail formats also evolved during the year, with the refreshed Oasis by ADNOC brand launched in September, followed by the debut of The Hub concept in November. Six Hub locations were opened in 2025, with plans to reach 30 sites by 2030.

Dividend payout lifted

The board proposed a dividend of $350 million for the second half of 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to $700 million. Shareholders will vote on the proposal at the annual general meeting scheduled for March 2026.

ADNOC Distribution said it will move to quarterly dividend payments from the first quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval, and extend its dividend policy through 2030. Under the policy, shareholders are entitled to an annual dividend of at least $700 million or 75% of net profit, whichever is higher.

The company expects growth momentum to continue in 2026, supported by plans to add 60 to 70 new service stations and install 50 to 60 additional fast and super-fast EV charging points across its network.

