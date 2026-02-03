ADNOC Distribution delivers $761 million net profit in 2025 on record fuel and retail sales

Retail formats also evolved during the year, with the refreshed Oasis by ADNOC brand launched in September, followed by the debut of The Hub concept in November. Six Hub locations were opened in 2025, with plans to reach 30 sites by 2030.

“2025 was a milestone year for ADNOC Distribution, delivering record financial performance while advancing our transformation into a mobility and convenience retail leader,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. “Strong execution across our core fuel business, non-fuel retail, network expansion and EV infrastructure demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving customer needs.”

ADNOC Distribution said it will move to quarterly dividend payments from the first quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval, and extend its dividend policy through 2030. Under the policy, shareholders are entitled to an annual dividend of at least $700 million or 75% of net profit, whichever is higher.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.