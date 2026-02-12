ADNOC Drilling posts record results on utilisation surge.

Strong rig demand and AI gains lift earnings while payouts rise to $1 billion
Dubai: ADNOC Drilling delivered its strongest financial performance on record after revenue rose 22% to $4.9 billion and net profit climbed 11% to $1.45 billion, supported by high rig utilisation, long term contracts and expanding oilfield services activity across Abu Dhabi and regional markets. Free cash flow jumped 62% to $1.47 billion while return on equity reached 35%, reflecting strong operating leverage and disciplined capital deployment.
Management linked the performance to technology adoption across the fleet and execution gains across integrated drilling and services, which helped convert activity growth into higher earnings and cash returns. EBITDA increased 9% to $2.2 billion while total dividends for the year reached $1 billion, reinforcing the company’s positioning among the region’s highest returning energy service operators.
Board members recommended a fourth quarter dividend of $250 million, equivalent to about 5.7 fils per share, scheduled for payment in April. Total distributions for 2025 therefore reach $1 billion while the company has set a dividend floor of $1.05 billion for 2026, signalling confidence in cash generation and balance sheet strength. Planned minimum cumulative dividends of about $6.8 billion between 2025 and 2030 provide long range visibility for investors, representing roughly Dh1.56 per share and an implied yield above 28% based on market data from February 11, 2026.
Oilfield Services recorded the fastest expansion with revenue rising 80% to $1.46 billion after higher activity levels and increased integrated drilling services work. Onshore operations generated $2.04 billion, up 8%, supported by new rigs and unconventional drilling demand. Offshore revenue climbed 6% to $1.40 billion after rig conversions and the addition of new jack ups entering service during the year.
More than $5 billion in contract awards secured during 2025 extended revenue visibility through 2040, strengthening backlog coverage and supporting future planning. Regional expansion also progressed through a joint venture operating in Kuwait and Oman and a pending acquisition of an 80% stake in MBPS, subject to approvals.
Operational milestones highlighted efficiency gains across the fleet, including delivery of the world’s longest well at 55,000 feet and a regional drilling record of 5,332 feet in 24 hours. Predictive maintenance systems, automation and AI driven workflows are being deployed across operations to improve uptime and reduce costs while enhancing safety standards.
Solar integration across camps, mangrove planting initiatives and workforce investment programmes formed part of environmental and workforce development measures introduced during the year. Technology platform Enersol expanded deployments of digital solutions designed to cut emissions and boost productivity while Turnwell operations delivered unconventional wells with performance comparable to leading US developments.
Management expects performance to strengthen again in 2026, supported by high utilisation, operating leverage and efficiency gains from digital deployment. Potential upside could come from additional integrated drilling services awards, expanded oilfield services scope and further progress in ADNOC’s upstream development plans. Six new island rigs scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028 are set to expand capacity while the company targets about 70 integrated drilling services rigs in operation by the end of 2026.
Domestic conventional operations are expected to maintain EBITDA margins near 50% while oilfield services margins are projected in a range of 23% to 26% over the medium term. Annual maintenance capital expenditure is projected around $250 million, allowing the company to sustain growth while maintaining strong cash returns and balance sheet flexibility.