GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

ADNOC Drilling profit surges to $1.45 billion after record year

Strong rig demand and AI gains lift earnings while payouts rise to $1 billion

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADNOC Drilling posts record results on utilisation surge.
ADNOC Drilling posts record results on utilisation surge.
WAM

Dubai: ADNOC Drilling delivered its strongest financial performance on record after revenue rose 22% to $4.9 billion and net profit climbed 11% to $1.45 billion, supported by high rig utilisation, long term contracts and expanding oilfield services activity across Abu Dhabi and regional markets. Free cash flow jumped 62% to $1.47 billion while return on equity reached 35%, reflecting strong operating leverage and disciplined capital deployment.

Management linked the performance to technology adoption across the fleet and execution gains across integrated drilling and services, which helped convert activity growth into higher earnings and cash returns. EBITDA increased 9% to $2.2 billion while total dividends for the year reached $1 billion, reinforcing the company’s positioning among the region’s highest returning energy service operators.

Dividend visibility strengthens investor appeal

Board members recommended a fourth quarter dividend of $250 million, equivalent to about 5.7 fils per share, scheduled for payment in April. Total distributions for 2025 therefore reach $1 billion while the company has set a dividend floor of $1.05 billion for 2026, signalling confidence in cash generation and balance sheet strength. Planned minimum cumulative dividends of about $6.8 billion between 2025 and 2030 provide long range visibility for investors, representing roughly Dh1.56 per share and an implied yield above 28% based on market data from February 11, 2026.

Segment growth led by services and offshore

Oilfield Services recorded the fastest expansion with revenue rising 80% to $1.46 billion after higher activity levels and increased integrated drilling services work. Onshore operations generated $2.04 billion, up 8%, supported by new rigs and unconventional drilling demand. Offshore revenue climbed 6% to $1.40 billion after rig conversions and the addition of new jack ups entering service during the year.

More than $5 billion in contract awards secured during 2025 extended revenue visibility through 2040, strengthening backlog coverage and supporting future planning. Regional expansion also progressed through a joint venture operating in Kuwait and Oman and a pending acquisition of an 80% stake in MBPS, subject to approvals.

Technology and scale reshape operations

Operational milestones highlighted efficiency gains across the fleet, including delivery of the world’s longest well at 55,000 feet and a regional drilling record of 5,332 feet in 24 hours. Predictive maintenance systems, automation and AI driven workflows are being deployed across operations to improve uptime and reduce costs while enhancing safety standards.

Solar integration across camps, mangrove planting initiatives and workforce investment programmes formed part of environmental and workforce development measures introduced during the year. Technology platform Enersol expanded deployments of digital solutions designed to cut emissions and boost productivity while Turnwell operations delivered unconventional wells with performance comparable to leading US developments.

Outlook supported by utilisation and contracts

Management expects performance to strengthen again in 2026, supported by high utilisation, operating leverage and efficiency gains from digital deployment. Potential upside could come from additional integrated drilling services awards, expanded oilfield services scope and further progress in ADNOC’s upstream development plans. Six new island rigs scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028 are set to expand capacity while the company targets about 70 integrated drilling services rigs in operation by the end of 2026.

Domestic conventional operations are expected to maintain EBITDA margins near 50% while oilfield services margins are projected in a range of 23% to 26% over the medium term. Annual maintenance capital expenditure is projected around $250 million, allowing the company to sustain growth while maintaining strong cash returns and balance sheet flexibility.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fuel volumes rose 4.5% to 15.7 billion litres over the year, driven by higher footfall and a growing service station network.

ADNOC Distribution net profit hits $761m in 2025

2m read
FILE - Exterior view of the head office of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Chipmaker ASML posts $11.5 billion net profit

2m read
Emirates NBD posts Dh29.8 billionn record profit

Emirates NBD net profit hits Dh24 billion in 2025

3m read
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

ADIB posts record 2025 profit

2m read