ADNOC Drilling posts record results on utilisation surge.

Board members recommended a fourth quarter dividend of $250 million, equivalent to about 5.7 fils per share, scheduled for payment in April. Total distributions for 2025 therefore reach $1 billion while the company has set a dividend floor of $1.05 billion for 2026, signalling confidence in cash generation and balance sheet strength. Planned minimum cumulative dividends of about $6.8 billion between 2025 and 2030 provide long range visibility for investors, representing roughly Dh1.56 per share and an implied yield above 28% based on market data from February 11, 2026.

Management expects performance to strengthen again in 2026, supported by high utilisation, operating leverage and efficiency gains from digital deployment. Potential upside could come from additional integrated drilling services awards, expanded oilfield services scope and further progress in ADNOC’s upstream development plans. Six new island rigs scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028 are set to expand capacity while the company targets about 70 integrated drilling services rigs in operation by the end of 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.