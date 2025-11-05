GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

ADNOC Drilling takes 80% of MB Petroleum in regional growth push

Acquisition gives ADNOC Drilling OFS contracts across Oman, Kuwait, Saudi, Bahrain

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
(L-R) Usama Mohamed Ali Al Barwani, MB Vice Chairperson and Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO
(L-R) Usama Mohamed Ali Al Barwani, MB Vice Chairperson and Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO
Supplied

Dubai: ADNOC Drilling will acquire an 80% stake in MB Petroleum Services, marking its second regional acquisition as it accelerates expansion across the Gulf energy services market. The deal will add 21 rigs and a portfolio of oilfield services contracts across Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, pending regulatory approvals.

The company said the transaction will be earnings, cashflow and returns accretive and strengthens its position in four key Gulf economies as spending on upstream capacity and integrated services grows.

“The transaction represents a strategic leap that is expected to amplify our capabilities, accelerate our regional momentum and reinforce our position as a key energy services provider in the region,” said Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO.”Upon completion, this partnership not only will strengthen our regional footprint but also position us to deliver enhanced value to our clients and shareholders in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.”

The enterprise value of the deal is $204 million, or Dh749 million. The portfolio includes drilling and workover rigs, production service units and pre-qualifications with national oil companies in the GCC. Completion is expected in the first half of 2026.

ADNOC Drilling said its business model, built on integrated services and a diversified fleet, positions it to deliver consistent performance and manage market cycles. The company emphasised capital discipline and said the acquisition aligns with its financial framework and focus on sustainable returns.

Regional energy services demand continues to rise as national oil companies pursue capacity programmes and efficiency gains. ADNOC Drilling said the acquisition supports its ambition to scale operations, deepen service capabilities and unlock long-term shareholder value.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global leaders

ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global leaders

1m read
Gulf Titans: A rising UAE leader in petroleum trading

Gulf Titans: A rising UAE leader in petroleum trading

2m read
RAK Police announce major national disaster drill

RAK Police announce major national disaster drill

2m read
Dubai Police to conduct a mock drill at Global Village

Dubai Police to conduct a mock drill at Global Village

1m read