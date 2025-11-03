ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global energy leaders

The 2025 edition comes amid rising energy demand, AI growth, and global energy shifts
The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), the world’s largest and most influential energy event, opened today in the UAE capital. Running until November 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event brings together global energy leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of the industry.
This year’s edition hosts more than 45 ministers, 250 CEOs, and a distinguished lineup of decision-makers, academics, and experts from the energy, technology, and finance sectors. Participants will explore strategies to meet the growing global demand for energy, strengthen system resilience, and expand access to smart energy solutions that drive progress for all.
Held under the theme “Intelligent Energy for Accelerated Progress,” ADIPEC 2025 underscores Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role as a global hub for dialogue across energy, industry, and technology sectors.
The 2025 edition takes place amid rising energy demand driven by artificial intelligence advancements, the growth of emerging economies, and the ongoing transformation of the global energy landscape. It provides an integrated platform to highlight the importance of enhancing energy system resilience while leveraging smart technologies that accelerate sustainable progress.
Organized by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 is expected to welcome over 205,000 visitors from more than 172 countries, featuring 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers. The event gathers leaders from across industry, investment, and innovation to explore opportunities, foster collaboration, and accelerate the development and deployment of solutions shaping the future of energy
