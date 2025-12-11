BRIDGE Summit 2025 demonstrated its impact through fostering genuine change and strategic exchange within the creative industries. In the Chairman’s words, "As this edition of BRIDGE Summit closes, the past days have revealed far more than scheduled meetings. Voices from across continents arrived with different views yet found common ground on the truth that content and creativity now function as economic engines rather than optional pursuits. The partnerships formed, the ideas exchanged between creators and investors, and the strategic conversations across the venue stand as seeds that will grow into concrete projects and new opportunities in the months ahead." He added, "What sets BRIDGE Summit apart is its ability to create an environment for real transformation. When an ambitious content creator meets an investor seeking a clear opportunity, and when a major technology platform engages a local startup, a new economic model takes shape, built on trust and shared intent. Creative industries are no longer peripheral; they now serve as core pillars in any development strategy that seeks diversification and long-term stability," the Chairman added.