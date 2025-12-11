Abu Dhabi forged new partnerships across media, tech, and content sectors
Abu Dhabi’s inaugural BRIDGE Summit signals a pivotal shift in global media alliances and innovation, drawing tens of thousands and setting the stage for collaborative ventures that will influence the content sector.
The first BRIDGE Summit 2025 wrapped up in Abu Dhabi after three days packed with vigorous conversation and deal-making, moving the UAE’s capital into a prominent position for global media, content, and entertainment’s future direction. Running from 8–10 December within the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Summit pulled in over 40,000 attendees spanning 182 countries — a record for a debut media gathering. Organisers presented a framework for an emerging worldwide media environment, homing in on storytelling’s progression, shifts within the content sector, and the governance of AI in the midst of swift digital advances. Enthusiasm extended far beyond the venue; the Summit’s live stream on X reached 57.5 million people in 190 countries, and the official app soared to the top position in the UAE Apple Store’s Business category.
Interactivity surged throughout the gathering. The Summit’s official app notched 5.4 million user interactions, while participants arranged and completed 1,276 meetings using the platform. Across both conventional and online media, audience reach totalled 834 million, reflecting the event’s substantial profile in media circles. The Summit’s digital portal logged 67,000 active users, strengthening signs that its influence and the conversations it sparked resonated on a truly global scale.
During the event, Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, along with the Summit team, engaged in more than 38 in-depth bilateral sessions with top international organisations and enterprises operating in media, technology, investment, and content production. Discussions aimed at forging foundational alliances for a next-generation media ecosystem, targeting sweeping cross-industry cooperation. These talks produced 48 memoranda of understanding and commercial deals, among them a notable $200 million pledge to develop a media and technology innovation centre in Abu Dhabi by 2026. This step seeks to bolster the UAE’s stature as a global nexus for both content development and cutting-edge technology.
The event’s structure promoted exchanges across age groups and professional backgrounds. Young voices and those from Generation Z joined established experts and executives, forming an environment anchored in inclusivity and future-oriented dialogue. Seven distinct tracks allowed the Summit to establish important points of contact between areas not usually linked — media intersected with the creator economy, and bridges formed between music, film, gaming, and marketing. Advances in technology, with a central emphasis on AI, powered new approaches for content creation, distribution, and how audiences connect.
BRIDGE Summit 2025 demonstrated its impact through fostering genuine change and strategic exchange within the creative industries. In the Chairman’s words, "As this edition of BRIDGE Summit closes, the past days have revealed far more than scheduled meetings. Voices from across continents arrived with different views yet found common ground on the truth that content and creativity now function as economic engines rather than optional pursuits. The partnerships formed, the ideas exchanged between creators and investors, and the strategic conversations across the venue stand as seeds that will grow into concrete projects and new opportunities in the months ahead." He added, "What sets BRIDGE Summit apart is its ability to create an environment for real transformation. When an ambitious content creator meets an investor seeking a clear opportunity, and when a major technology platform engages a local startup, a new economic model takes shape, built on trust and shared intent. Creative industries are no longer peripheral; they now serve as core pillars in any development strategy that seeks diversification and long-term stability," the Chairman added.
"BRIDGE Summit is an ongoing effort carried forward together. The relationships and partnerships formed here will shape work beyond these halls, and the ideas raised will become tangible in markets and platforms. Future editions will move with greater depth and reach, because the future we are discussing is built through serious partnerships and steady work. The Summit remains open to those who see creativity as investment, content as an economy, and youth as a resource worthy of real commitment."
