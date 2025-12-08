Bridge Summit 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi, sets bold tone for future of global media

Event brings together creators, investors, visionaries, and policymakers from 182 nations
Abu Dhabi: The activities of Bridge Summit 2025 officially began today in Abu Dhabi, attracting more than 60,000 creatives, media and content specialists, artists, producers, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities, and research centres. The summit features over 400 global speakers — including policymakers, innovation leaders, and influencers — and 300 participants in the region’s largest collective exhibition for media and content.
Running until December 10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the summit presents a rich programme of more than 300 events, including 200 panel discussions and 50 workshops. It also offers dedicated spaces for deal-making, forming high-value partnerships, developing production ecosystems and value chains, and exchanging expertise among leading global players.
The summit opened its doors to the media, content, and entertainment community — from music and live performance to cinema, television, digital platforms, social networks, publishing, and translation.
The morning began with the UAE national anthem, followed by an evocative opening film tracing the evolution of communication. From cave paintings and early manuscripts to the Gutenberg press, radio, cinema, television, and the internet, the film positioned the summit within humanity’s long pursuit of connection. It highlighted present-day challenges such as misinformation and AI-blurred realities before ending with a line that drew applause: Abu Dhabi is not looking toward the future; it is building it.
A culturally rich dance performance and multilingual welcome set the tone for a global gathering expected to draw tens of thousands over the next three days.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Abide Alhavi delivered the official welcome, recalling how Bridge “was born not from a plan, but from a dream,” sparked by a conversation in New York only months earlier. The concept, he said, quickly grew from an idea into an ecosystem.
“We begin not with emptiness,” he noted, citing more than 55,000 registrations from 182 countries. “What sustains connection is trust, and trust grows through stories. Bridge is no longer one organisation’s story; it is a global story, and we are writing it together.”
He said the summit aims to turn creativity into enterprise and disruption into opportunity. “A summit is temporary. A vision becomes legacy.”
The opening speaker for the media programme highlighted the scale of the sector, noting that global media and entertainment generated over $2.8 trillion last year, with gaming alone rivaling film and television at nearly $200 billion. Streaming continues to reshape consumption, while nearly 70% of content creators are already using AI tools.
“The lines between industries have blurred,” she said. “Musicians are becoming developers; filmmakers are building immersive worlds. Where else would you want to be right now except here?”
A keynote on AI explored its promise and risks. Speakers noted that while AI can scale creativity and efficiency, it also raises questions of integrity, authorship, and truth.
“We will explore how AI is reshaping journalism, how trust can be rebuilt, and how media, when empowered, becomes one of the strongest forces for peace,” one founding figure said. He echoed the belief that global media lacked a true home—“a space to connect, learn, challenge, and build.” He added: “Today, that home is here.”
Across the day’s sessions, one message stood out: the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi, is positioning itself as a future global centre for media. With tech leaders, AI pioneers and creative industries gathering under one roof, the summit aims to establish the emirate as a space where culture, investment, and innovation intersect.
“Bridge is more than a summit,” organisers said. “It is a commitment to elevate media, build trust, and give the global industry the home it never had.”
As attendees filled the five stages, the venue buzzed with activity. Meetings were scheduled before doors opened, creators explored potential collaborations, and companies scouted ideas that could shape the next decade of storytelling.
If the opening ceremony promised anything, it is that Bridge Summit 2025 aims not only to host a global conversation but to build a lasting legacy. As the closing line of the opening film put it: The future is not a place we wait for; it is one we build.
Over three days, the summit will bring together leaders, decision-makers, and future-focused visionaries for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and new initiatives. It aims to transform conversations into real partnerships and investments that open access to global creative economy markets.
The summit also highlights emerging creative sectors such as gaming, AR/VR, and immersive technologies, alongside design, architecture, crafts, and cultural products. It brings together both traditional and modern media institutions, as well as universities, research centres, and innovation incubators.
