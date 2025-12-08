Bridge Summit 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi, sets bold tone for future of global media

The morning began with the UAE national anthem, followed by an evocative opening film tracing the evolution of communication. From cave paintings and early manuscripts to the Gutenberg press, radio, cinema, television, and the internet, the film positioned the summit within humanity’s long pursuit of connection. It highlighted present-day challenges such as misinformation and AI-blurred realities before ending with a line that drew applause: Abu Dhabi is not looking toward the future; it is building it.