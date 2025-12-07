GOLD/FOREX
Bridge Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi: A global hub for media, content & AI innovation

How does the world change when media, content, and entertainment converge under one roof?

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
From 8 to 10 December 2025, Abu Dhabi will transform into a global destination and hub for decision-makers, entrepreneurs, leading influencers, and key players in the global content economy, as Bridge 2025—the world’s largest media, content, and entertainment event—kicks off. The summit is set to welcome approximately 60,000 participants, 430 speakers, and 150 exhibiting companies at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The summit brings together seven core tracks that form the backbone of the content economy: media, creator economy, technology and artificial intelligence, marketing, gaming, music, and film production.

One central question shapes the global dialogue:

Ideas collide to integrate

Bridge Summit is built on creating effective bridges between media, the content industry, art, music, and visual production. It fosters meaningful connections between artificial intelligence, education, finance, philanthropy, and many other industries and sectors.

To achieve this, the summit features a series of sessions led by global innovators and prominent figures, including Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gary Vaynerchuk, Alexis Ohanian, Yang Lan, and Andreas Finger.

These sessions explore how the content economy now touches every aspect of modern life, examining how intelligent systems, shifting audience behavior, and new production models are reshaping communication, trust-building, and social influence.

The world’s largest event for media, content, and entertainment

Bridge dedicates one of its largest platforms to the gaming sector, welcoming ChinaJoy, Asia’s largest gaming exhibition, for the first time in a special pavilion as a key participant in the summit’s gaming track.

Nineteen companies are taking part in this track, including global brands such as Tencent Games and Game Science, and leading intellectual property companies such as Black Myth: Wukong and Delta Force. They will showcase new games, esports opportunities, creator-led commerce models, and cross-border partnerships.

Bridge 2025 brings together figures who define culture on their own terms. Gerard Piqué will present a session on the future of sports as shaped by content creators. Wyclef Jean will explore the features of the new creative economy and how audiences can be built beyond traditional barriers. Creative leaders such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, director Mohamed Diab, and Mitra Darab will discuss how to create borderless works while preserving roots and identity.

From cinema and musical innovation to creator-led storytelling, the summit program raises direct questions about how concepts such as intellectual property, craftsmanship in the age of artificial intelligence, and fan communities are being redefined.

Generation Z

The summit program places Generation Z not merely as an audience, but as an active partner in shaping the event and delivering its message. The program hosts Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim, digital humanitarian activists Zachery Dereniowski and Roshaun Diah, along with global youth influencers and figures, in discussions on viral mass content economics, mental health, youth-led philanthropy, and the responsibilities that come with large-scale influence.

Their sessions raise essential questions about the standards, regulations, and educational models the world needs today as content creators increasingly become educators, editors, analysts, and thought leaders for millions of followers.

The program also includes a series of intensive hands-on workshops designed for content creators, executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging talents.

These workshops are delivered by global experts, including Brady Forrest, director Karim El Shenawy, writer Mariam Naoum, composers 2WEI, strategy experts from Canva, and leading regional content creators.

The workshops focus on transforming ideas and visions into practical skills in storytelling, filmmaking, digital creativity, music, platform strategies, and mobile journalism.

A land of opportunity

Within the Bridge business space, opportunities for networking, partnerships, and deal-making take center stage, bringing together investors, studios, platforms, brands, content creators, and distributors in a single ecosystem.

The space enables discovery, dialogue, collaboration, and commercial opportunity-building—embodying the core spirit of Bridge in forging connections between people who would otherwise never meet, to build relationships that will shape the next phase of the industry.

Agreements and partnerships

The summit will witness the signing of a series of agreements and partnerships between public and private entities, entrepreneurs, and major global brands, aimed at strengthening collaboration and expanding the development and accelerated growth of the content economy sector regionally and globally.

Bridge Summit offers visitors the opportunity to meet new investors, discover fresh ideas, gain clearer strategies, and—most importantly—be part of a defining moment in which the future of the global content industry begins to reorganize itself on entirely new foundations.

