Why 15,000 influencers with 3.5 billion followers are all descending on Dubai right now
Dubai: Some of the biggest names in the global social media space are set to descend on Dubai for the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place from January 9 to 11, 2026.
The sold-out three-day summit will bring together more than 15,000 content creators, 500 speakers, and industry experts whose combined social media following exceeds 3.5 billion.
Recognised as the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy, the summit attracts influencers from across fashion, technology, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, AI, personal finance, cooking, and more.
Many of the creators attending boast follower counts in the millions and even billions across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and other major social networks.
Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the 1 Billion Followers Summit will be hosted across three iconic locations in Dubai:
Emirates Towers
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Museum of the Future
Held under the theme ‘Content for Good’, the event positions Dubai as a global hub for digital innovation, storytelling, and the future of social media influence.
The 1 Billion Followers Summit is designed to celebrate the power of online communities while shaping the future of the global content creator economy. The event focuses on learning, networking, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together top influencers, digital entrepreneurs, platform leaders, and policymakers.
As creators continue to rival and in many cases surpass - traditional media outlets in reach and influence, the summit highlights how digital content is transforming business, culture, and public discourse worldwide.
Ticket holders gain access to keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions led by some of the most influential voices in the digital world.
Attendees can learn:
How top creators monetise content across platforms
Strategies for driving engagement and audience growth
How to navigate brand deals, partnerships, and collaborations
Insights into the creator-brand economy
The summit also explores emerging trends shaping the future of digital content, including:
The rise of new social platforms such as Threads and niche communities
The growing influence of artificial intelligence
Trends in live streaming and short-form video content
Panel discussions will dive into topics such as the future of social media, the ethics of digital influence, mental health for creators, and the evolving role of influencers in shaping society and culture.
The summit will host hundreds of globally recognised influencers, creators, and public figures from around the world. Some of the biggest names attending include:
MrBeast
Will Smith
Khalid Al Ameri
Max Amini
Mufti Menk, Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe
Vlad & Niki
David Dobrik
Dhruv Rathee
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Food Pharmer
Rio Ferdinand
Uncle Roger (Nigel Ng)
Erika Kullberg
Karen Wazen
Thomas Brag
Max Klymenko
Dr Julie Smith
Logan Moffitt
Mina Al Sheikhly
Tiffy Chen
Chriselle Lim
Zainab Al-Eqabi
Beyond talks and workshops, the 2026 edition of the summit will feature the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness initiative, launched in collaboration with one of the world’s biggest content creators, MrBeast.
Partnering with the Varkey Foundation and Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to unite creators worldwide to spread kindness and inspire positive change.
As part of the initiative, MrBeast with support from the Varkey Foundation and MBRGI will help build an entire village in Ghana, providing future generations with clean water, schools, healthcare, and sustainable opportunities.
Ten creators from around the world were selected to join MrBeast on the ground and take part in building the village. Their journey will be documented and shared on MrBeast’s YouTube channel, inspiring millions globally. The winners will be announced at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, after which they will travel with MrBeast to Ghana and appear in the final video.
Another major highlight of the summit is The 1 Billion AI Film Award, which celebrates innovation, storytelling, and technology.
The competition invites visionary filmmakers to create AI-generated short films using Google Gemini models, redefining the future of cinematic storytelling. As part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the top five films will premiere live at the event, with one winner receiving a $1 million grand prize.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox