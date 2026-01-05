GOLD/FOREX
1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai sells out drawing global content creators

Fourth edition of the world’s largest creator economy event to host 30,000 attendees

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Attendees at the two-day content creators' event in Dubai as 1 Billion Followers Summit. File photo for illustrative purpose only
Gulf News archive

Dubai: Tickets for the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit have officially sold out, reflecting unprecedented global demand for the premier gathering of content creators and digital media pioneers.

The three-day event, running from 9—11 January under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be held across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good.”

Largest platform

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit has cemented its status as the world’s largest platform dedicated to the creator economy. This year, more than 30,000 attendees and 15,000 content creators are expected to participate, with sessions featuring over 500 speakers boasting a combined following of 3.5 billion.

The event will feature 580+ sessions, including keynotes, roundtables, fireside chats, and workshops, with contributions from global icons such as MrBeast, Will Smith, Lara Trump, Max Amini, Simon Squibb, Mohamed Alabbar, and Rio Ferdinand. Attendees will also gain insight into emerging trends in technology, economy, and content creation.

Major social media players

For the second consecutive year, the summit brings together major social media platforms including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Google Gemini, Meta, Disney+, and TWITCH, highlighting the growing influence of digital media worldwide.

Highlight initiatives this year include the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign with MrBeast — already inspiring over 170,000 acts of kindness — and the $1 million AI Film Award in partnership with Google Gemini, which has drawn 3,500 film submissions from 116 countries.

The overwhelming demand for the summit underscores its role as a global hub for networking, learning, and collaboration, showcasing the rising momentum of the content creation industry and the power of media to drive meaningful change.

