GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE warns public to share only verified news, legal action enforced

UAE media authority urges public to follow official guidance amid regional developments

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Do not film, record, post, repost, or circulate any visual or audio material, information, media content, or rumours from unofficial sources.
Do not film, record, post, repost, or circulate any visual or audio material, information, media content, or rumours from unofficial sources.
Shutterstock

The UAE National Media Authority has emphasised the importance of full compliance with laws and official instructions regarding media content and information circulation amid current regional developments. Authorities say media awareness helps safeguard the community.

Key instructions include:

• Do not film, record, post, repost, or circulate any visual or audio material, information, media content, or rumours from unofficial sources.

• Use social media and digital channels only to share verified information from official UAE authorities and institutions. Avoid content that incites, abuses, spreads unverified information, or may harm public interest or privacy.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

• Legal action will be taken against anyone found in breach of these instructions, in accordance with UAE law.

• Security concerns can be reported through the State Security Department by calling the official hotline.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.

US-Israel- Iran war day 3: flydubai extends suspension

2m read
UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

1m read
Air Arabia suspends flights amid US, Israel war on Iran

Air Arabia suspends flights amid US, Israel war on Iran

1m read
Will Lewis, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, poses for a portrait in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Washington Post CEO resigns days after mass layoffs

3m read