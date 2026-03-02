UAE media authority urges public to follow official guidance amid regional developments
The UAE National Media Authority has emphasised the importance of full compliance with laws and official instructions regarding media content and information circulation amid current regional developments. Authorities say media awareness helps safeguard the community.
Key instructions include:
• Do not film, record, post, repost, or circulate any visual or audio material, information, media content, or rumours from unofficial sources.
• Use social media and digital channels only to share verified information from official UAE authorities and institutions. Avoid content that incites, abuses, spreads unverified information, or may harm public interest or privacy.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
• Legal action will be taken against anyone found in breach of these instructions, in accordance with UAE law.
• Security concerns can be reported through the State Security Department by calling the official hotline.