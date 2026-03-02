Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android . You can also find us on the Huawei AppGallery .

He added, “When it looks at the aspect of the impact that happens to the continuity of businesses, economy is going to still grow. It's still going to have the aspect of, you know, a little bit of the service in the beginning, but it's going to flatten out and go back to growth. UAE, like said, have built a character for itself that really shows boldness and resilience through its systems.”

“The aspect of the UAE when we look at it as we look at the long term aspect, so when we see the aspect of the growth that is going to happen to UAE on the long term, these kind of hiccups that happens and the tensions that's happened on the geopolitical issues that we've seen in the past, doesn't really change a lot in the long term aspect.”

“The UAE is always ready for any situation of any challenge that we've seen, and we stand up to these kind of challenges as well with both actions and this is what we do today, and this is what you'll see as well in the future.”

“We have been designing this preparedness for long, for many, many years. We have embedded it in our strategies. We have embedded it in our system will have embedded in our legislation,” he said.

He added, “They should not really focus on, you know, jumping on and buying things they don't need. I think it should be an open behavior of purchasing what's needed, and that's something which is important. The UAE has a stable storage and continuity throughout the system. I think it's important to assure everybody that the UAE’s system is in work.”

“We have a very continuous supply of goods through all ports, not just Jabal Ali. We have a very strong aspect of diversified locations of storage facilities. We have retailers that we have connected with yesterday and today. We have inspectors that went on to the market on the ground to make sure that the availability of food, and the pricing as well, is stable for the consumer. The important aspect is consumer behavior.”

“We have spoken about it in the past to de-escalate the situation. We have spoken about the diplomatic routes, and channels are the most important aspect when handling these situations. And we urge to this ready escalate these situations back to diplomatic channels to make sure that this is something that can go back to these rules of negotiations.”

“I hope the situation gets better. And I think that the most important aspect is that these situation is goes back to the diplomatic dialogue, back to the conference rooms, where negotiation needs to happen.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.