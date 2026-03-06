Ant Middleton: I flew back to Dubai to be with my family, we're not going anywhere

TV star and former soldier tells Gulf News why mindset is everything in uncertain times
Former special forces soldier and television personality Ant Middleton has braved combat zones, climbed the world’s highest peaks and built a TV career around resilience. Yet even he admits the past week has been unsettling.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News in Dubai after returning from London, Middleton recalled a week that UAE residents will never forget, including his own family.
“I had flown to London on the Friday and got back to my hotel tired," said Middleton. "Then early the next morning my phone started ringing non-stop.”
The calls were from his wife and children at their home in Dubai. Middleton was in London for work, far away from what was unfolding in the Middle East. The USA and Isreal had fired missiles at Iran, and the UAE had been quickly targeted in the conflict. Unsure what was happening, his family had been frightened by the sounds of air defences intercepting drones and missiles.
“My kids were crying on the phone asking if everything was going to be okay,” he said. “They didn’t understand it was interceptions rather than an attack on civilians.”
From London, the former soldier spent the weekend gathering reliable information and reassuring his family, while working out how to get back to the UAE, which was then under a temporary airspace closure.
The former Royal Marine said: “I was up almost every hour checking in with them and making sure they stayed calm. Fear is contagious. If one person panics, it spreads quickly, especially in families.”
Middleton, who has lived in Dubai with his wife and four children for three years, said the experience felt strange for someone used to conflict zones, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“This is what I’ve trained for", he said. "Normally I know exactly what to do and how to act. But when you’re far away from your family you feel a lack of control.”
He eventually returned to Dubai on Wednesday. It was his first opportunity on an Emirates flight with 'around 10 other dads' and many empty seats. An emotional reunion followed.
He said: “I’ve operated all over the world, but being away while your family experiences something like that is unsettling. When I got back, the people I expected to step up had stepped up: my wife and my kids.”
Speaking to Middleton about the ongoing situation, his vast training and experience in the armed forces offers a different perspective. It is calm, clear and focused on the here and now. Like all residents in the UAE, he is thankful for the country's defensive capabilities and leadership response, describing the air defences as the best in the world.
“The country is doing an unbelievable job keeping people safe,” he said. “Trust in the system here is very high.”
However, while confidence is high in the protection of the country, Middleton is clear that we should all be taking personal responsibility and being smart with how we go about our day-to-day lives. The message is simple: risk is low right now, but be prepared and sensible.
He added: “You can’t just assume everything will be handled for you. Safety starts at home. Families should have basic plans, know where they’ll go and keep essential supplies if they ever need to move.”
This isn't about panic, hyperbole or doomscrolling. This is simple actions for that small percentage chance of an escalation. At the heart of Middleton’s message is the same philosophy he promotes in his books and television work: mindset.
“The state of your life is a reflection of your state of mind,” he said. “If you imagine the worst all the time, you’ll live in fear. But if you approach challenges with a positive mindset, you start solving problems.”
Resilience, he added, is less about dramatic survival stories and more about consistency.
“People think resilience comes from suffering,” he added. “But often it comes from simple things: turning up, committing to a routine, being present.”
Middleton's next commitment is a very personal challenge. Later this year he plans to attempt another ascent of Mount Everest - this time alongside his 16-year-old son Gabriel.
While he has taken on many personal adventures and taken calculated risks, Middleton says he is very aware that it is different with someone you love alongside you - and he will have his wife Emily's strong words at the back of his mind: 'do not damage a hair on his head'.
“It was actually his idea,” Middleton said with a smile as he explained the climb that will also be turned into a documentary. “My job now is to guide him safely and make sure he comes home to his mum.”
Talking of home, Middleton says he loves living in Dubai for three key reasons: personal safety, healthcare and financial security. While there is uncertainty at the moment, he is determined to stay here with his family, surrounded by friends from countries across the globe.
He said: "When it comes to this multicultural melting pot, you know, there's not one ounce of hostility, no problems whatsoever. It's just a beautiful society to live in, and that's why we're here, and that's why we're staying here even during these difficult times. We are staying put as a family."
Middleton is also invested in the country through his media work. He has produced a Dubai-focused travel documentary for Australia’s Seven Network, filmed in the mountain town of Hatta. His latest project, titled Special Forces Trilogy, will also be filmed largely in Hatta.
The series will combine extreme physical challenges with elements of Emirati culture, aiming to showcase what Middleton describes as the “real Dubai”. Contestants will take part in demanding tasks across a variety of locations, including the rugged terrain of the Hajar Mountains as well as some of Dubai’s iconic modern buildings.
The competition will test participants across three areas: physical endurance, psychological resilience and emotional intelligence, with the goal of identifying what Middleton calls “the fittest individual on the planet”.
Filming is expected to take place over two weeks in April with support from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Media Council. Twenty contestants from around the world have already been selected to take part.
"It's a new, original format created by myself, and it's going to highlight the real Dubai, the mountains of Dubai, the culture, and the grit and determination of local Emiratis as well," said Middleton.
At the end of this year, Middleton also plans to film the 'SAS Games', a large-scale fitness event in the UAE, combining elements of obstacle course racing, Hyrox, CrossFit and Spartan-style challenges. The competition, which is based on Middleton’s new format and personal training philosophy, aims to feature around 300 participants that will be recruited soon.
For Middleton, whether in his media career, up on a mountain or in a crisis like we face today, the lesson remains the same.
“Challenges will always appear,” he said. “What matters is how you choose to face them.”