UAE residents defy 'paid influencer' smears: 'This is our home, not a narrative’

The vast majority of its residents are not influencers or tourists drifting through - they are working-class and middle-class people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and beyond, who came to the Gulf in search of a better livelihood and who have, over years and decades, made the UAE genuinely their home. Many have raised children here. Many have built businesses here. Many have found community, identity, and purpose here.