The public urged to verify information and rely on official government channels
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned of the dangers of circulating rumours and unverified news, saying the rapid spread of misleading information during crises can increase confusion and fuel public anxiety.
In a statement, the council urged the public to verify information and rely on official government channels to obtain accurate updates, stressing the importance of avoiding the circulation of rumours or news from unknown sources.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Under UAE law, individuals who use information networks or technological means to publish, share or repost false news, misleading reports or malicious rumours that contradict official announcements may face legal penalties.
According to Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 On Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes, offenders may be subject to imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of at least 100,000 dirhams if they spread false or misleading information that could incite public opinion, disturb public security, cause panic among people, or harm the public interest, the national economy, public order or public health.
The penalties increase to a minimum of two years in prison and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams if such actions incite public opinion against state authorities or institutions, or if they occur during epidemics, crises, emergencies or disasters.