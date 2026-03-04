According to Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 On Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes, offenders may be subject to imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of at least 100,000 dirhams if they spread false or misleading information that could incite public opinion, disturb public security, cause panic among people, or harm the public interest, the national economy, public order or public health.